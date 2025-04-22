The killing of Palestine Red Crescent workers and other rescuers by Israeli troops on March 23 caused international outrage. AFP
Gaza medic's father condemns Israel's account of 'cruel, cold-blooded' killings

Anwar Radwan's son Rifaat was one of 15 Palestinian victims of killings Israel blamed on a 'misunderstanding'

Nagham Mohanna
April 22, 2025