Gaza medic's father condemns Israel's account of 'cruel, cold-blooded' killings

What Israel called a "misunderstanding" was something far worse for Anwar Radwan as he stood beside his son's grave, his hands trembling and his voice hoarse. Rifaat, a 25-year-old paramedic, was one of 15 Palestinians killed in a night-time shooting by Israeli troops in Gaza last month. After the bodies were bulldozed into a mass grave, it took days before the remains of Rifaat and the other victims were returned to their families. Having initially claimed the victims were "advancing suspiciously" with no emergency lights on their ambulances, Israel first had to backtrack when <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/06/footage-appears-to-contradict-israels-account-of-gaza-medic-deaths/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/06/footage-appears-to-contradict-israels-account-of-gaza-medic-deaths/">video footage</a> proved otherwise, then fired a field commander after an investigation by the military. Another officer was reprimanded. “Is that really the punishment for killing 15 human beings who were carrying out humanitarian duties protected under international law?” asked Mr Radwan, speaking to <i>The National</i>. “Executed in cold blood, then buried in a horrific and inhumane manner?” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/20/israel-admits-failures-in-killing-of-gaza-medics/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/20/israel-admits-failures-in-killing-of-gaza-medics/">Israel's military admitted to "several professional failures"</a> over the killings but claimed, without providing evidence, that six of the 15 victims were members of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/">Hamas</a>. It said the deaths resulted from an "operational misunderstanding" and poor visibility at night in Gaza. “My son Rifaat Radwan was not affiliated with any Palestinian faction,” the father said. “All the accusations made by the Israeli army against him and his colleagues, who were cold-bloodedly killed, are false and cannot in any way cover up the horror and gravity of the crime.” Mr Radwan said those responsible should have been "held accountable appropriately" under international law, but believes that in reality "there is no one in the world ready or willing to restrain the occupation" by Israeli troops. “I don’t understand how the world can accept this so-called investigation,” he said. “It treats the massacre of 15 humanitarian workers like it was a mistake or some trivial matter. "The investigation blames the victims and excuses the executioners for a crime so severe and cruel that humanity should never, ever forget it.” The killings of medics and first responders sparked international outrage, with UN Secretary General <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/antonio-guterres/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/antonio-guterres/">Antonio Guterres</a> saying humanitarian workers "must be protected at all times". They were fired upon in three separate incidents, their bodies later crushed beneath the bulldozers in what Israel denied was an attempted cover-up. "Due to poor night visibility, the deputy commander did not initially recognise the vehicles as ambulances," the Israeli military said. "Only later, after approaching the vehicles and scanning them, was it discovered that these were indeed rescue teams." Paramedic Ibrahim Abu Al Kass, who had spent years working alongside some of those killed, said the victims had no ties to political factions and were always meticulous about safety. “They were a true example of humanitarian service,” he told <i>The National</i>. “They took every possible precaution. But the Israeli army does not distinguish between anyone, it targets all Palestinians, whether they are humanitarian workers or ordinary civilians.” Mr Abu Al Kass accused the army of trying to conceal the killings by destroying the vehicles and bodies, saying the crime was “one of the most horrific acts committed in this war”. “The investigations are weak,” he said. “The army will continue to kill medics and humanitarian workers because no one is holding them accountable.” Grief has now become routine for Gaza’s emergency responders. They continue their work, though now with an even heavier burden. Mr Abu Al Kass says every mission feels like walking into a trap. “But we won’t stop,” he said. “We just wish someone in this world would see our lives as worth protecting.”