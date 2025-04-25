The official church memorial mass for Pope Francis was held at the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
The official church memorial mass for Pope Francis was held at the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

News

UAE

'A voice of compassion': Hundreds pay tribute to Pope Francis at Abrahamic Family House

Archbishop Christophe El Kassis, Apostolic Nuncio to the Emirates, said the late pontiff 'was a prophetic voice in our time'

John Dennehy
John Dennehy

April 25, 2025