Gulf Christians pay tribute to late Pope Francis: 'Teachings will remain forever'

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/21/pope-francis-has-died-vatican-says-in-video-statement/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/21/pope-francis-has-died-vatican-says-in-video-statement/">Pope Francis’s death</a> is “too difficult to bear” and leaves a void for those who drew strength from the calm and serenity of his teachings, Christians in the Arabian Gulf have told <i>The National. </i> The pontiff, 88, died on Monday morning, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, camerlengo of the Catholic Church, announced. His health had deteriorated in recent weeks, with the Vatican sharing almost daily details about his worsening respiratory condition as he battled pneumonia and a lung infection. He appeared on Sunday at St Peter's Square to wish “Happy Easter” to thousands of worshippers in what was his last appearance in public. The first non-European Pope in more than 1,200 years was a much-loved leader among the Christian community in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. He followed through on a pledge to travel to countries the head of the Roman Catholic Church had never visited. “It’s too great to bear and a huge loss,” said Joyson Dsouza, a music teacher in Dubai who was in the papal choir that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/pope-2019/a-night-of-patience-as-thousands-travel-to-abu-dhabi-for-pope-francis-s-mass-1.821912" target="_blank">greeted Pope Francis at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City Stadium</a> during his 2019 visit. “His teachings will remain forever. Pope Francis has always been a living saint to me. The strong roots of faith he has spread will continue to grow.” Christians in the UAE and Bahrain drew strength from the lessons of the pontiff's “unforgettable visit” in 2019 and 2022. “Pope<b> </b>Francis means hope, compassion and unity to me,” Mr Dsouza said. “When I saw him in person as we sang in harmony with others, it reinforced the importance of interfaith dialogue and peace. That event continues to remind me of the power of unity and the impact of his words and actions. “Seeing the Pope close, hearing him speak, and being part of the choir was a powerful combination of emotions and spiritual fulfilment for me. These are memories that will stay with me forever.” Admired for his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/03/13/ten-years-of-pope-francis-how-the-voice-of-change-goes-beyond-church-walls/" target="_blank">simplicity</a>, Pope Francis set the tone from his election on March 13, 2013, when he stood on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica wearing a simple white cassock instead of the rich velvet cape worn by earlier pontiffs. As Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, he took the subway and bus in Buenos Aires, did his own cooking and chose to live in a simple apartment instead of the archdiocese residence. Focused on the sick, elderly and migrants, he chose the name after St Francis of Assisi to stand “for the poor”. Hala Fayez, who belongs to a small Arab Catholic community in Bahrain, said Pope Francis leaves a “great void” behind him. “He consistently broke traditions to connect with ordinary people, chose a modest lifestyle, washed the feet of prisoners, refugees and advocated for the most vulnerable,” Ms Fayez said. “He was known for his dedication to social justice, care for the poor and marginalised.” The Bahraini citizen, who is a member of the Shura Council, the country’s upper house of Parliament, said distributing communion to thousands at the Mass in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/bahrain/2022/11/05/pope-francis-tells-young-builders-of-the-future-in-bahrain-they-need-never-go-it-alone/" target="_blank">Bahrain</a> in November 2022 was a wish come true. She was also honoured when Pope Francis placed his hand on her young grandson’s head to offer a blessing. “I loved him as a religious leader and a true advocacy for peace and unity. He truly represented and implemented the teachings of Jesus in a world full of violence, hatred and all sorts of human struggles,” she said. “His visit was a blessing to me and my family. It’s a visit we will be grateful for all our lives.” The Pope said it was a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/bahrain/2022/11/06/pope-francis-reveals-how-abu-dhabi-document-of-human-fraternity-was-born/" target="_blank">divine force</a> that guided him to sign the historic Document of Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi with Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar. The document symbolises a path for greater harmony and understanding between faiths and inspired a UN-recognised annual International Day of Fraternity. “By challenging political and economic injustices and urging world leaders to prioritise humanity over power, Pope Francis became not just a religious figure but a global symbol of hope, peace and change,” Ms Fayez said. “His openness to dialogue with other faiths, his call for unity, his efforts to bridge gaps in a divided world and promote peace strengthened his role as a unifying and compassionate figure, making him one of the most respected religious leaders in the world today.” Ric Advincula, a Filipino community leader in Bahrain, spoke of a “great loss” and of the long-lasting impact of the Christian leader’s visit to the region. “I remember his words,<b> </b>Pope Francis’s message was clear – bridges must be built, not walls. His presence in Bahrain was a testament to that vision,” Mr Advincula said. “He reinforced the power of faith in bringing people together, breaking barriers and reminding us that we are all part of one human family.” He said it was a “blessing” to see the Pope in Bahrain’s cathedral in November 2022. “Hearing him speak in the heart of a Muslim country was even more moving. His words were not just a call for interfaith harmony but a reminder that humanity is bound together by compassion, respect, and love,” Mr Advincula said. “He spoke of peace, not as an ideal but as a responsibility we all share, regardless of our beliefs. His presence alone carried a sense of peace, kindness, and unwavering faith that touched everyone around him. In a region where different cultures and religions coexist, his visit was a powerful symbol of dialogue, unity and hope.” Amanda Laura, 26, was among 300 Catholics in the UAE who gathered on World Youth Day in Portugal in August 2023. She listened carefully when he urged the young to follow their dreams, change the world and not be afraid to fail. “The Pope<b> </b>will continue to guide us in faith, unity and moral teachings,” said the Abu Dhabi resident. “We will always consider him our holy father who guides us through his teachings. When you read his writings, his words are filled with wisdom, love and a deep call to faith, just like Jesus would do. He inspires us to live out the gospel in our daily lives.”