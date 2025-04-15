El Sisi holds talks with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Mishal on second stop of Gulf tour

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi visited Kuwait on Tuesday on the second stop on a Gulf tour aimed at strengthening economic ties and addressing regional challenges.

Mr El Sisi held talks with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Mubarak Al Sabah, and Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah, Kuwait's acting prime minister and minister of defence and interior.

The discussions covered ways to enhance economic and trade relations between Egypt and Kuwait, and pressing regional issues including the conflicts in Gaza, Sudan and Yemen, according to statements from the Egyptian presidency.

Mr El Sisi expressed interest in deepening economic partnerships, highlighting Kuwait’s Vision 2035 development plan as a framework for potential co-operation, and briefed the Kuwaiti leaders on Egypt’s efforts to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza. Both sides called for an immediate halt to hostilities in Gaza, the exchange of prisoners, and the full entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged Palestinian territory, the presidency said.

In a joint statement issued after the talks, both countries expressed their opposition to any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land and reiterated the need for a political solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. They also stressed the importance of diplomatic efforts to stabilise Syria, Yemen and Sudan.

Mr El Sisi travelled to Kuwait after a two-day visit to Qatar, where he held talks with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The discussions in Doha resulted in an agreement to work towards a $7.5 billion package of Qatari investments in Egypt, a significant step in boosting economic ties between the two countries.

Mr El Sisi and Sheikh Tamim also addressed the situation in Gaza, where both their countries have worked alongside the US to mediate an end to the war, and called for urgent international efforts to support reconstruction and ensure humanitarian access. Qatar also reaffirmed its support for Egypt’s nominee for the post of Unesco director-general, Khaled El Enany, as part of broader diplomatic co-operation.

Mr El Sisi’s Gulf tour comes at a time when Egypt is dealing with pressing economic challenges at home, including inflation and foreign currency shortages. The outcomes of his visits are being closely watched as part of broader efforts to attract investment and reinforce Egypt’s role as a regional mediator.