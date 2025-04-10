A market in Cairo. The increase in inflation was driven by a broad-based rise in food prices. EPA
Egypt’s inflation hits 13.1% as PM warns of global trade war impact

Mostafa Madbouly promises no summer power cuts as government moves to shore up energy reserves

Kamal Tabikha
April 10, 2025