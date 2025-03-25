Fighters linked to the Popular Mobilisation Forces carry images of a comrade killed in US air strikes in western Iraq. EPA
Fighters linked to the Popular Mobilisation Forces carry images of a comrade killed in US air strikes in western Iraq. EPA

News

MENA

Kurds gain asylum in UK over threat from Iraqi Shiite militia

The two men, whose claims had originally been rejected, say they feared being harmed by Popular Mobilisation Forces if they were returned home

Tariq Tahir
Tariq Tahir

March 25, 2025