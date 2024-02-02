US launches retaliatory strikes on targets in Iraq and Syria

The US military has begun striking targets in Iraq and Syria, a US official told The National on Friday.

“The United States is taking action in Iraq and Syria,” the official said.

US Central Command confirmed the strikes, saying in a post on social media platform X that American forces had "conducted air strikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups".

It added that more than 85 targets had been struck, including "command and control operations centres, intelligence centres, rockets and missiles", among others that made up a logistics and munitions supply chain for militia groups and "their IRGC sponsors who facilitated attacks against US and coalition forces".

The strikes are believed to be the first in what Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday called a "multi-tiered response" against Iran-backed militias attacking US personnel in the Middle East.

“We have the ability to respond of a number of times, depending on what the situation is," Mr Austin told reporters.

The strikes come after President Joe Biden and others in his administration announced that the US would retaliate following an attack in Jordan claimed by Iran-backed militants that left three soldiers dead.

The Jordan attack, which occurred last Sunday, was the latest in a series of strikes on US personnel carried out by Iran-backed militant groups in the Middle East following the start of the Israel-Gaza war.

The attack was claimed by Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella organisation of Iran-backed armed groups operating in the country.

Following the attack, Biden administration officials said the US did not want war with Iran but would take action if attacked.

“We are not looking for a war with Iran … we will not seek to escalate,” said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

“But we will absolutely do what is required to protect ourselves to continue that mission and to respond appropriately to these attacks.”