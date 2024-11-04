Shiite Muslim cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Al Sistani met Mohammed Al Hassan of Oman, representing the UN, in Najaf. AFP
Shiite Muslim cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Al Sistani met Mohammed Al Hassan of Oman, representing the UN, in Najaf. AFP

News

MENA

Iraq’s Grand Ayatollah Ali Al Sistani calls for corruption-free rule and widespread change

During meeting with UN representative, Shiite cleric condemns international community for failing to stop 'horrific aggression' by Israel in Gaza and Lebanon

Sinan Mahmoud
Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

November 04, 2024