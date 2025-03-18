With no options, Palestinians in Gaza are being forced to live in the ruins of their former homes or take refuge in buildings severely damaged in the 15 months of fighting. AFP
With no options, Palestinians in Gaza are being forced to live in the ruins of their former homes or take refuge in buildings severely damaged in the 15 months of fighting. AFP

News

MENA

Thousands of families living in Gaza buildings teetering on the brink of collapse

With reconstruction plans delayed, displaced Palestinians returning from the south of the strip are living in danger in partially collapsed housing

Nagham Mohanna
Nagham Mohanna

March 18, 2025