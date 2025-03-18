Thousands of families living in Gaza buildings teetering on the brink of collapse

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> In <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/15/nour-nassar-schools-without-borders-israel-gaza-war/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>, thousands of families are being forced to live in homes that are structurally unsound and at risk of collapse due to extensive damage from heavy bombardment. With no alternative housing options available, many have no choice but to seek shelter in these unsafe buildings, despite the imminent dangers they pose. Following the first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel that took hold on January 19, many <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/07/displaced-gazans-rebury-their-loved-ones-closer-to-home/" target="_blank">displaced</a> families returned from the south of the territory to their homes in Gaza city and northern regions. With little left standing, some were forced to live in the ruins of their former homes or take refuge in buildings severely damaged in the 15 months of fighting. At an emergency <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/11/arab-league-summit-pushes-for-gaza-reconstruction-conference-in-cairo/" target="_blank">Arab summit in Cairo</a>, a comprehensive reconstruction proposal for Gaza was approved. The plan, estimated to cost about $53 billion and take five years to complete, aims to ensure Palestinians are not forcibly displaced. However, it was rejected by Israel and the US. Despite the urgent need for rebuilding in Gaza, progress has stalled. The continued closure of border crossings has exacerbated the crisis, blocking the entry of essential building materials and leaving thousands of families in highly dangerous conditions. Mahmoud Al Masri, 46, resident of Beit Hanoun, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/28/familiarity-brings-comfort-among-rubble-of-gazas-north-say-returning-residents/" target="_blank">returned with his family </a>after being displaced to Khan Younis, only to find his home destroyed by bombing. "Our house was originally four stories but after searching through the rubble for anything we could salvage, we found that two rooms and a bathroom on the first floor were still intact," Mr Al Masri told <i>The National</i>. "With no other shelter available, we decided to stay and make the space liveable. After fixing what we could, I brought my family of 11 members to live in those two rooms. But within days, we began noticing stones falling from the damaged structure and the situation worsened by the day." With no clear path to reconstruction and border restrictions, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/13/gazas-plight-grows-desperate-as-israel-maintains-aid-ban/" target="_blank">humanitarian crisis</a> in Gaza continues to deteriorate, leaving residents in an increasingly desperate situation, with many seeking proper shelter. After living in the ruins of his home temporarily, Mr Al Masri said a large concrete column collapsed one day, narrowly missing two of his sons. One, however, was injured severely and suffered a broken leg. "After that, we had no choice but to leave the house and move into a tent," the father said. "Staying there was simply too dangerous – at any moment, the house could collapse completely and I couldn’t risk losing one of my children." Gaza's Civil Defence last week reported a partial collapse of a residential building in northern Gaza city, which had been bombed during <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/07/egypts-relations-with-israel-hit-a-new-and-dangerous-low-over-plans-for-post-war-gaza/" target="_blank">Israel</a>’s military operations. In a statement, the Emergency and Rescue Services confirmed: "The western section of Tower No 5 in the Al Karama Towers area collapsed, though no injuries were reported. Residents of Tower No 6 in the same area have been evacuated." It warned residents of nearby high-rise blocks against returning to or approaching the buildings, as severe structural damage caused by Israeli attacks has rendered them <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/05/gaza-reconstruction-arab-plan-white-house/" target="_blank">uninhabitable</a>. Additionally, displaced people living in tents near these towers were urged to evacuate due to the high risk of collapse. Musab Al Naffar, 29, a neighbour of the Abu Al Omrein family, witnessed the tragic collapse of their home, which claimed the lives of several residents. "Our neighbours, the Abu Al Omrein family, insisted on returning to their home several months ago, despite repeated warnings from everyone," Mr Al Naffar told <i>The National</i>. "We urged them not to take such a risk, as the house was structurally unstable and at risk of collapse." The house had been severely damaged during an Israeli military attack on the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of Gaza city, leaving it partially destroyed. Despite the obvious danger, the family moved back in, providing shelter to displaced relatives who had nowhere else to go. "Tragically, the house suddenly collapsed, killing a large number of residents," Mr Al Naffar said. "So far, 18 bodies have been recovered, including members of the Abu Al Omrein family and displaced individuals who had been sheltering there. "The house’s columns had detached from the ceiling, making it extremely dangerous to live in. We repeatedly warned them about the risks but with no alternatives they felt they had no choice but to stay. The collapse was ultimately caused by the intense Israeli bombardment of the area during the war." Mohammad Al Zazaa, 32, also chose to remain in his partially destroyed home in northern Gaza. "Our residential building is located on Al Jalaa Street," he told <i>The National</i>. "The problem began when Israeli soldiers stormed the building at the start of the war on Gaza<i>.</i> "During the ground invasion, they rigged the six-story building with explosives and detonated it. The explosion caused the building to collapse, especially the lower floors, leaving only two upper floors leaning precariously against a neighbouring house." After the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/10/israeli-negotiators-in-doha-for-gaza-ceasefire-talks/" target="_blank">Gaza ceasefire</a> took hold, the Al Zazaa said family returned from displacement in southern Gaza, only to find they had no option but to live in those remaining two floors. Some family members moved in, sealing open spaces with tarpaulins to make the place appear liveable. "Living in this unstable structure has been terrifying," he said. "The building is tilted, making us feel dizzy, and we often slide backward when walking. Every day, pieces of stone fall from the ceilings and walls, and we can hear debris crashing down from the upper floors. One day, a large stone fell on my nephew’s back, injuring him. "We are deeply afraid the building will completely collapse at any moment. Because of this looming danger, we have set up tents around the building and now sleep outside at night to avoid being trapped in a disaster."