Lebanese MP Haydar Nasr says violence against Alawites in Syria is 'not acceptable'. Photo: INA
Lebanese MP Haydar Nasr says violence against Alawites in Syria is 'not acceptable'. Photo: INA

News

MENA

World must intervene to stop killing of Alawites in Syria, says Lebanese MP Haydar Nasr

Independent representative says sectarian attacks on the minority group could lead to new refugee crisis in Lebanon

Robert Tollast
Robert Tollast

March 14, 2025