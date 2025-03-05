US says Arab plan fails to address realities that Gaza is ‘uninhabitable’

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The US said that a plan presented by Arab states for rebuilding <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/04/arab-summit-egypt-alternative-trump-gaza-plan/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> on Tuesday failed to address the realities that the war-battered enclave is “uninhabitable” and that residents could not live among the rubble and unexploded ordnance. In a statement to <i>The National</i>, National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said “the current proposal does not address the reality that Gaza is currently uninhabitable and residents cannot humanely live in a territory covered in debris and unexploded ordnance”. “President Trump stands by his vision to rebuild Gaza free from Hamas,” Mr Hughes added. “We look forward to further talks to bring peace and prosperity to the region,” he said, appearing to leave the door open for talks with the Arab leaders. Arab leaders gave their backing on Tuesday to an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/04/live-israel-gaza-arab-league-summit/" target="_blank">Egyptian plan</a> for the reconstruction Gaza at an emergency summit in Cairo, where they called for a long-term solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Shortly after the gathering concluded, the Israeli foreign ministry rejected the outcome. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> has dismissed a plan presented by Arab states for rebuilding <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/04/arab-summit-egypt-alternative-trump-gaza-plan/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>, saying it fails to address the realities after the attack by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank">Hamas</a> of October 2023, while the Palestinian militant group welcomed the proposal. “Hamas' brutal terrorist attack, which resulted in thousands of Israeli deaths and hundreds of kidnappings, is not mentioned, nor is there any condemnation of this murderous terrorist entity,” the ministry said. Israel said it supported an earlier plan put forward by US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> that aims to displace Palestinians from Gaza to make way for reconstruction and settle them in Jordan and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/egypt/" target="_blank">Egypt</a>. It accused Arab states of shunning Mr Trump's proposal without giving it a chance. The Arab plan avoids resettling Palestinians from Gaza. Israel also criticised what it said was Arab leaders' reliance for postwar administration on the Palestinian Authority and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/unrwa/" target="_blank">UNRWA</a>, the UN's agency for Palestinian refugees. It said both had previously “demonstrated corruption and support for terrorism”. Hamas, however, welcomed the outcome of the summit and called for providing the tools to ensure the plan's success, saying the meeting in Cairo was a “step forward” in Arab and Islamic support for the Palestinian cause. It proposed the formation of a temporary committee “to oversee relief efforts, reconstruction and governance”. The militant group urged Arab leaders to compel Israel to commit to its ceasefire agreement with Hamas. “We value the Arab stance rejecting the attempts to displace our people,” Hamas said. Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty blasted Israel’s rejection of Cairo's plan as “unacceptable”, describing its position as “stubborn and extremist”. “There will be no peace neither to Israel or to the region” without establishing an independent Palestinian state in accordance with UN resolutions, he said. “Israel violates all international law rules … the international law must be imposed. “No single state should be allowed to impose its will on the international community.” He said his country would seek backing from Muslim nations for its plan at an emergency summit of foreign ministers from the Organisation for Islamic Co-operation scheduled for Friday in the Saudi city of Jeddah. “On the 7th of March … in Jeddah there will be an emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation, and we will also seek to endorse this plan so that it becomes both an Arab plan and an Islamic plan,” Mr Abdelatty said at a news conference on the sidelines of the Cairo summit. Saudi Arabia’s cabinet expressed its “full support” for the outcome of Tuesday's gathering, official Saudi news agency SPA reported. “The cabinet stressed the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and to attain their legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent state along the 1967 borders, with east Jerusalem as its capital,” SPA said. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who also attended the Cairo summit, called for self-determination, security and aid for Gaza in a series of posts on X. “Humanitarian aid is not negotiable. In Gaza, it must flow without impediment,” he said. “The Palestinian people must have the right to govern themselves, to chart their own future, and to live on their land in freedom and security.”