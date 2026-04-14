'It's home, it's family': Dubai rallies to support beloved gym after fire

Firefighters in Dubai tackled an early-morning blaze which caused significant damage to a bodybuilding gym.

Dubai Civil Defence teams were called into action at 3.45am on Tuesday after a fire broke out at Binous Gym in Al Quoz Industrial Area. The authority said the fire started at warehouses belonging to a gym.

"The fire was brought under control, with no injuries reported," Dubai Civil Defence said.

The fire at the fitness centre, the cause of which has not yet been established, prompted an outpouring of support on social media.

Cafy Fabio, a Dubai-based personal fitness trainer, told of his sadness at the fire, but backed the gym to bounce back. "That place isn’t just a gym, it's home, it's family," he said in a post on Instagram that attracted hundreds of likes in hours.

"It’s home, it’s family, it’s where thousands of stories were built with sweat, discipline and heart."

He said the gym would return "stronger, bigger and more respected".

Mr Fabio's post received a wave of support, with one person telling of how the community had "lost more than a gym" and another social media user saying it was "home" and called for it to be "built up again".