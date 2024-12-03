Cargo freighter sinks in Red Sea week after coral reef collision caused oil spill

Damage to the ship's hull when it collided with a coral reef on November 22 made it tilt significantly as it was moved to El Quseir port for ultimately unsuccessful repairs. Photo credits: HEPCA (Hurghada Environmental Protection & Conservation Association).

Damage to the ship's hull when it collided with a coral reef on November 22 made it tilt significantly as it was moved to El Quseir port for ultimately unsuccessful repairs. Photo credits: HEPCA (Hu Show more