A strike by a Houthi maritime drone on oil tanker Cordelia Moon in the Red Sea in October. Such attacks have forced mariners to take much longer routes. EPA
Business

Red Sea conflict jeopardises Middle East economic pick-up, warns UN

Trade officials forecast improved regional growth but say attacks by Houthi rebels on shipping pose 'significant risks'

Tim Stickings
October 29, 2024