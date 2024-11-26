Sea Story sinking: Three bodies recovered from tourist boat off Egypt's Red Sea coast

Three bodies have been recovered from a tourist boat that sank off <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/egypt/" target="_blank">Egypt</a>'s Red Sea coast as the search entered a second day for 13 people still missing. The Sea Story, carrying 44 passengers, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/25/forty-five-people-missing-after-boat-sinks-off-coast-of-marsa-alam-in-egypt/" target="_blank">capsized</a> during a diving trip south of coastal town Marsa Alam early on Monday. Twenty-eight tourists were rescued from the water later in the day and taken to hospital by helicopter, said Amr Hanafi, governor of the Red Sea province. On Tuesday, Mr Hanafi said three bodies had been pulled from the sunken boat. The navy and air force were continuing the search for the others. The vessel had taken to the water despite a warning of high waves on the Red Sea from the Egyptian Meteorological Authority, which had advised against sailing on Sunday and Monday. According to those on board, a “high sea wave” hit the vessel and caused it to capsize. Some passengers were inside their cabins “which is why they couldn’t get out of the boat”, the governor said. Nine survivors of foreign nationality were discharged from hospital on Tuesday, medical officials in Marsa Alam told <i>The National</i>. Another 19 were still receiving treatment at the city’s One-Day Surgery Hospital and all were in a stable condition. They included Egyptians and foreign citizens. The boat went under about 85km from shore. On board were 13 Egyptians and 31 people from Germany, Britain, the US, Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, Finland, China, Slovakia, Spain and Ireland. In a statement to <i>The National</i>, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed two Swiss citizens had been on board. "One person was rescued unharmed, while the second is still missing," it said. Britain's Foreign Office said consular support was being provided to "a number of British nationals and their families". Two of its citizens remained missing, it added. Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs also said it was "providing consular assistance” without giving further details. The Egyptian navy, with the help of a nearby tourist boat named StarGate, managed to rescue 28 passengers from the sea, Mr Hanafi said on Facebook. He said there had been no technical defect with the Egyptian-owned boat, which is 34 metres long and 9.5 metres wide. It had passed a safety inspection in March and received a one-year certificate of seaworthiness with no problems noted. The incident has renewed concerns about Egypt's mixed record on transport safety. Despite the dangers, the country is popular with foreign tourists, particularly diving enthusiasts, who are drawn to its scenic Red Sea resorts and beaches. On October 23, the scuba diving vessel Seaduction struck coral and sank near Elba Reef in the Red Sea near the Egypt-Sudan border, carrying 18 French divers and a crew of 10. All evacuated on to lifeboats and were rescued after drifting at sea for eight hours. The Seaduction was the third 'liveaboard' boat to sink in the Red Sea this year, after the Exocet did so near Marsa Alam in June and the Sea Legend, which sank in February after a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/egypt/2023/06/12/three-british-tourists-declared-dead-after-egypt-boat-fire-in-red-sea/" target="_blank">cabin fire</a>. Three British tourists died in the Sea Legend tragedy. There were no casualties in the Exocet sinking.