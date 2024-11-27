Egyptian navy continues search for seven still missing in Red Sea yacht tragedy

The Egyptian armed forces are continuing their search for seven people who remain missing after the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/26/sea-story-sinking-three-bodies-recovered-from-tourist-boat-off-egypts-red-sea-coast/" target="_blank">Sea Story</a> yacht capsized off the coast of Marsa Alam in Egypt's Red Sea, the army said in a statement on Wednesday. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/25/forty-five-people-missing-after-boat-sinks-off-coast-of-marsa-alam-in-egypt/" target="_blank">incident</a> occurred on Monday, approximately 46 nautical miles from the shore of the popular resort town. The yacht, measuring 34 metres in length and 9.5 metres in width, was carrying a total of 44 passengers and crew members when it encountered high waves due to unstable weather, according to Red Sea province authorities. Among those on board were 31 foreign nationals from countries including Germany, the UK, the US, Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, Finland, China, Slovakia, Spain and Ireland. In the immediate aftermath of the accident, 28 passengers were rescued, while 16 others, including 12 foreign tourists and four Egyptians, were reported missing. Rescue efforts led to the recovery of nine people, five of whom were found alive and four found dead. The survivors have received medical attention in co-operation with the executive bodies of the Red Sea Governorate, authorities said. The Egyptian navy has also been tasked with the search and rescue mission and continues to scour the area where the incident took place, the armed forces' statement said. Their efforts are focused on locating the seven individuals who remain unaccounted for. Major-General Amr Hanafi, the governor of the Red Sea province, said the yacht had passed a safety inspection in March 2024 and received a one-year certificate of seaworthiness with no technical issues or defects noted. The circumstances surrounding the sinking are still under investigation. However, on Sunday and Monday the Egyptian Meteorological Authority had issued a warning against yachts sailing. As the search continues, foreign governments, including Switzerland, the UK, and Ireland, are providing consular assistance to their affected nationals and families. The incident has raised concerns about transportation safety in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/egypt/" target="_blank">Egypt</a>, a country renowned for its Red Sea tourist destinations, and has renewed concerns about Egypt's mixed record on transport safety. Despite the dangers, the country is popular with foreign tourists, particularly diving enthusiasts, who are drawn to its scenic Red Sea resorts and beaches. On October 23, the scuba diving vessel Seaduction, which was carrying 18 French divers and a crew of 10, struck coral and sank near Elba Reef in the Red Sea near the Egypt-Sudan border. All on board evacuated on to lifeboats and were rescued after drifting at sea for eight hours. The Seaduction is the third "liveaboard" boat to sink in the Red Sea this year, after the Exocet did so near Marsa Alam in June and the Sea Legend, which sank in February after a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/egypt/2023/06/12/three-british-tourists-declared-dead-after-egypt-boat-fire-in-red-sea/" target="_blank">cabin fire</a>. Three British tourists died in the Sea Legend tragedy. There were no casualties in the Exocet sinking.