A boat docked near the beach where survivors from the Sea Story tragedy were brought. Reuters
News

MENA

Egyptian navy continues search for seven still missing in Red Sea yacht tragedy

High waves and unstable weather likely to have caused Sea Story yacht to capsize, leaving four dead and seven unaccounted for among 44 passengers and crew

Kamal Tabikha
Cairo

November 27, 2024

      Middle East Today