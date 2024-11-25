Lebanon's state media reported several Israeli air strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs on November 24. AFP
Lebanon's state media reported several Israeli air strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs on November 24. AFP

News

MENA

Hezbollah-Israel cross-border attacks intensify as US envoy Hochstein issues ceasefire ultimatum

Both sides have traded deadly strikes amid a host of diplomatic efforts to end the war

Anjana Sankar
Anjana Sankar

November 25, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today