Hezbollah-Israel cross-border attacks intensify as US envoy Hochstein issues ceasefire ultimatum

Hezbollah fired about 250 rockets at Israel on Sunday with the Israeli military saying houses had been destroyed or set alight near Tel Aviv, after a powerful Israeli air strike killed at least 29 people in Beirut. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/19/lebanon-seeks-us-envoys-clarity-on-four-points-before-accepting-ceasefire/" target="_blank">US envoy Amos Hochstein</a> has issued an ultimatum to Israel that he would leave ceasefire negotiations if Israel did not respond productively over the next few days, several news outlets reported on Sunday. Mr Hochstein was in Beirut and Israel last week, where he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz. The war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon has deepened with both sides trading deadly strikes amid US-led diplomatic efforts to salvage ceasefire negotiations to end the war<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/25/israel-lebanon-war-ceasefire-hezbollah/" target="_blank"> in the Middle East.</a> On Sunday, the Israeli military launched heavy strikes on the southern outskirts of Dahieh in Lebanon, in strikes against Hezbollah command centres. It said 12 Hezbollah sites were struck by the air force in Dahieh, Beirut, including those used by Hezbollah's intelligence unit, its coast-to-sea missile unit, and a unit responsible for smuggling weapons from Iran through Syria into Lebanon. Hezbollah struck Israel with one of its largest barrages since the conflict began more than a year ago. The group claimed 42 attacks on Sunday, including a strike on a military target in Tel Aviv. Israeli police said there were multiple impact sites in the area of Petah Tikvah, on the eastern side of Tel Aviv, and that several people had minor injuries. On Wednesday, Hezbollah chief <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/29/naim-qassem-chosen-as-hezbollah-leader-after-israeli-killing-of-hassan-nasrallah/" target="_blank">Naim Qassem</a> warned Israel against launching further air strikes on Beirut, stressing that attacks would result in retaliation against Tel Aviv. Hezbollah claimed its fighters destroyed six Israeli army tanks in Lebanon's southern border area on Sunday, where Israel had intensified attacks over the past few days. The official National News Agency said intense ground fighting was under way in several parts of southern Lebanon, where retaliatory exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah escalated into a war. In Bayda, a village on the Mediterranean coast less than 10km from the border, “a convoy of 30 Israeli military vehicles” was retreating inland after Hezbollah had destroyed their tanks, NNA reported on Sunday. Hezbollah said fighters from the Iran-backed group “destroyed” five Israeli tanks on the eastern outskirts of Bayda, including one that had “attempted to advance to withdraw one of the destroyed tanks”. Hezbollah said it knocked out a sixth Merkava tank in the Deir Mimas area in Israel's far north, where the Lebanese group claimed to have fired rockets at Israeli soldiers on Sunday. The ceasefire proposal suggests a 60-day truce during which Israel would withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon within seven days in a “phased manner”, coinciding with Beirut sending forces to the border. The EU’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said Israel and Hezbollah must be pressured to accept a US ceasefire proposal. He said the EU was ready to allocate 200 million euros ($208 million) to support the Lebanese army. “The price of no peace in the Middle East has become exorbitant, unaffordable, for the people dying under the bombs, for the people in Lebanon, for the region and for the whole world,” Mr Borrell said in Beirut. At least 3,754 people have been killed and 15,626 injured in Lebanon since the start of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in October last year, according to the latest figures provided by the ministry.