Ayatollah Ali Khamenei greets the crowd during a meeting with Iranian students in Tehran, on November 2. EPA
Iran's supreme leader Khamenei warns US and Israel of 'crushing response'

Tehran's response 'will be wise, powerful and beyond the enemy’s comprehension'

Amr Mostafa
November 02, 2024