F-35 fighter jets took part in Israeli strikes that experts say have left Iran 'highly vulnerable' to future attacks. AFP
F-35 fighter jets took part in Israeli strikes that experts say have left Iran 'highly vulnerable' to future attacks. AFP

News

MENA

New evidence shows widespread destruction of Iran's air defences

Israeli aircraft struck at least 20 sites, degrading Tehran's ability to shield military and industrial sites from further attacks

Thomas Harding
Thomas Harding

November 01, 2024