The US Treasury says Iran Air has a history of transporting goods on behalf of the country's military forces. Getty Images
The US Treasury says Iran Air has a history of transporting goods on behalf of the country's military forces. Getty Images

News

MENA

Latest US and European sanctions pile pressure on Iran's aviation sector

US and several European governments accuse Tehran of using civilian planes to transfer arms to allies

Robert Tollast
Robert Tollast

September 11, 2024