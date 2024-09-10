US and Europe plan new Iran sanctions over missiles sent to Russia

The US, Britain, Germany and France revealed on Tuesday they will issue new sanctions on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/" target="_blank">Iran</a> for allegedly shipping ballistic missiles to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank">Russia</a>. Russia has already received the missiles and could use them "within weeks" during the war in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank">Ukraine</a>, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on a visit to London. The three European powers called it an escalation by both Russia and Iran that amounted to a "direct threat to European security". Mr Blinken said the alliance meant Russia could focus its own arsenal further from the front line of fighting, while missiles with a 120km range that it receives from Iran cover Moscow's attacks on closer-range targets. Iran's aviation sector is expected to be a target of sanctions over the weapons transfers, which Mr Blinken said were made in spite of private and public warnings to Tehran that passing missiles to Russia would constitute a "dramatic escalation". A joint statement by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">Britain</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/germany/" target="_blank">Germany</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/france/" target="_blank">France</a> said they would immediately suspend bilateral aviation agreements with Iran. The airline Iran Air will also be affected and more sanctions are planned on individuals and companies. The three countries said the effect of the shipments was that "Iranian missiles will reach European territory". They said they "firmly condemned" Iran's actions and that they too had privately threatened the Iranian regime with sanctions. "We now have confirmation that Iran has carried out these transfers," the statement from their foreign ministries said. "We call on Iran to immediately withdraw any support for Russia's war in Ukraine and to stop the transfer of ballistic rockets." At a joint press conference with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Mr Blinken said the US had warned Iran privately and publicly against any such actions. “The United States will be announcing further sanctions on Iran later today, including additional measures on Iran Air. We expect allies and partners will be announcing their own new measures on Iran as well,” Mr Blinken said. “Russia has now received shipments of these ballistic missiles and will likely use them within weeks in Ukraine against Ukrainians.” Mr Blinken and Mr Lammy are planning a joint trip to Kyiv this week before they report back to their leaders on the missile issue, with Ukraine pressing for the go-ahead to attack the Russian mainland. Iran has denied arming Russia's military, as it has with previous US intelligence findings. It is already under sanction for providing Moscow with kamikaze drones, and for its own nuclear activities and crackdown on dissent, but passing missiles to the Kremlin had been seen as a red line. A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said Iran was an "important partner" with which Moscow was "developing co-operation and dialogue". He said of the alleged missile transfers that “this kind of information is not true every time.”