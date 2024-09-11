A medic administers polio vaccines to children at the Al Darraj neighbourhood clinic in Gaza city on September 10 while war between Israel and Hamas claims thousands of non-combatant lives. AFP
High turnout as Gaza polio vaccination drive nears end

Parents take their children for inoculation despite doubts about sincerity of world's concern about their welfare

Nagham Mohanna
September 11, 2024