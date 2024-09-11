'Between two genocidal choices': Gaza activists unimpressed by Harris and Trump debate

<b>Latest updates: Follow our full coverage of the </b><a href="https://thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/08/18/us-presidential-election-2024-live/" target="_blank"><b>US election</b></a> Dozens of protesters wearing keffiyehs gathered outside City Hall in central Philadelphia on Tuesday evening, waving Palestinian flags and calling on the US to end its military support for Israel. A short distance away, Vice President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris" target="_blank">Kamala Harris </a>and former president <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> took to the stage for their highly anticipated head-to-head debate. “Free, free <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine" target="_blank">Palestine</a>,” chanted the protesters, many of them wearing face masks. “There is no debating genocide,” one sign read. Many protesters were from Philadelphia or elsewhere in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. But Seif, a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/08/22/outcry-over-lack-of-palestinian-american-voice-at-dnc/" target="_blank">Palestinian American</a>, took the train from southern New Jersey to participate in the protest. He said he has distant relatives in Gaza, and the last he heard from them was in February when they fled to the south. “The debate is in town and it’s between two genocidal choices,” he told <i>The National</i>. “So we’re out in rejection of this two-party nonsense, of this idea that either one can be voted for.” Many Arab Americans and progressives, angered by Democrats’ and Republicans' unequivocal support for Israel, say they will vote for a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/30/poll-shows-27-of-arab-american-voters-support-harris-but-only-7-backed-biden/" target="_blank">third-party candidate</a> in November in a symbolic protest. Laura Sherry took the train from Delaware with her fiance. Ms Sherry, who is Jewish, held a sign reading: “Please help my friend in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza" target="_blank">Gaza</a>.” She met 11-year-old Yousof on social media at the beginning of the war, and she is now helping his family raise funds to leave Gaza. “I do not like that we are using tax dollars to fund a genocide,” Ms Sherry told <i>The National</i>. “That money can be better spent taking care of the community and not harming others.” Several streets away, dozens of people gathered at a bar to watch the debate. When the candidates appeared on stage, people cheered. Some people played a game of bingo that they had created, with boxes displaying the topics that could be raised. “I think Harris held her own, I was nervous because I've never seen her debate Trump before,” Philadelphia resident Paulina Harris said. “I wanted to hear about <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/17/republicans-at-the-rnc-are-focusing-on-immigration-what-is-biden-doing-on-the-issue/" target="_blank">immigration</a>, abortion as well as Israel and Palestine – because that's where she gets a lot of criticism.” People at the venue said they were proud that the debate is being held in Pennsylvania, the most populous battleground state, and recognised that their vote carries a lot of weight. They chuckled when Mr Trump answered questions and cheered when Ms Harris spoke. Isabella Pagana has been living in Philadelphia for the past 10 years. She said she appreciated that, unlike the last debate, this was being fact-checked by the moderators. “I think she's doing a good job but I was disappointed by her comments on Israel and Palestine, but it wasn't shocking to me,” Ms Pagana told <i>The National. </i>“I just wish it wasn't so one-sided.” Yasmine Hamou, who is half Egyptian and half black, has been canvassing the streets of the city to register people to vote. She said many people in Philadelphia were looking to see what Ms Harris would say about Gaza, but they were also concerned about bread-and-butter issues. “People are very well aware of the power of their vote, but there is still quite a bit of apathy,” she said, pointing to the high poverty rate in the state and high incarceration rates, especially of black men. “People are going to be really concerned with what she's going to say about immigration in our city, what she’s going to say about her record on incarceration,” Ms Hamou told <i>The National</i>. “People want to hear why they should choose her over Trump.”