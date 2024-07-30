US Vice President Kamala Harris said she pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a ceasefire during his visit to Washington. Bloomberg
US Vice President Kamala Harris said she pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a ceasefire during his visit to Washington. Bloomberg
Poll shows 27% of Arab-American voters support Harris but only 7% backed Biden
Despite jump in support for Kamala Harris's presidential bid, Arab-American community favours third-party candidate Dr Jill Stein