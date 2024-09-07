Presidential vote count begins in Algeria amid low turnout

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/07/algerians-head-to-polls-as-tebboune-sets-sights-on-second-term-as-president/" target="_blank">Polls</a> have closed in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/algeria/" target="_blank">Algeria</a> and counting is underway in a presidential election that is expected to return incumbent president Abdelmajid Tebboune for another five-year term. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/16/algerias-presidential-election-campaign-begins/">The National Independent Election Authority (ANIE)</a> said 5,142,134 of the 23,486,061 registered voters had cast their ballots by 5pm on Saturday. This makes the official <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/02/algerians-living-abroad-cast-votes-in-presidential-elections/" target="_blank">turnout rate</a>, as announced by the electoral commission, 26.4 per cent across Algeria. Before the turnout was announced, ANIE decided it would extend polling stations’ closing time by one hour. Voting was initially scheduled to end at 7pm. “These elections are a very important step towards building our democracy. Today we can be optimistic following what has reached us about the turnout rates,” Mohamed Charfi, president of the electoral authority told local press after casting his ballot on Saturday morning. Mr Charfi said he considers the current participation rate as “quite decent” for these presidential elections compared to the ones the country has witnessed previously. Mr Tebboune is facing secular candidate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/04/presidential-hopefuls-compete-on-economic-pledges-ahead-of-algeria-polls/" target="_blank">Youcef Aouchiche</a> of the Socialist Forces Front and Abdelaali Hassani Cherif of the Islamist party, Movement of Society for Peace. Saturday’s vote is the second since pro-democracy protests in 2019 toppled former long-time president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika and led to Mr Tebboune’s election as president in December of the same year. His ascension to power was considered controversial due to the hasty election timing and the strong backing of the country’s powerful military to Mr Tebboune. In 2019, <i>Hirak</i> protesters rejected this and called for the establishment of a civil democratic state and for the military to end its intervention in official institutions. Saturday’s preliminary low turnout rate was widely predicted due to an atmosphere of political apathy and distrust in the government. Imen, 28, who refused to share her full name, from Jijel in north eastern Algeria said she does not feel concerned by these elections, a sentiment that she says is shared among a majority of Algerian voters. “This is the least credible election that has been held in recent history and it’s the least credible show of political legitimacy,” she told <i>The National</i>. “It’s a waste of money to be honest because the results are already known and it has already been decided.” Algerian journalist and writer, Othman Lahiani, told <i>The National</i> that the incumbent president is the most likely to win despite existing fears the elections would be dominated by abstentions and a boycott by voters. “The problem of electoral abstention is one issue that could rise and this has happened in previous presidential races such as in 2019 when participation was 38 per cent which is quite weak, especially as <i>Hirak </i>was at the peak of its power,” he said. According to Mr Lahiani, the final turnout rate will depend on whether people in the predominantly Amazigh Kabyle region participate in the election process. In 2019, only 1 per cent of the region's 6 million voters showed up to the polls. But this year, it could be different as candidate Mr Aouchiche is from the region. Mr Lahiani maintains there is no doubt that Mr Tebboune is heading towards a second term as president. “The president is very far from the other two candidates as he enjoys the support of various powerful institutions within authority and several other powerful historic parties in the country,” he said. Several live Facebook broadcasts from different polling stations show Mr Tebboune’s lead in the race. Supporters of the incumbent were already celebrating in street as belief in his victory grew stronger.