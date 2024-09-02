Algerians living abroad cast votes in presidential elections

Algerians abroad are heading to the polls on Monday to cast their votes in the country's presidential elections.

Over 24 million Algerians, both in the country and abroad, are eligible to vote in the elections, according to the National Independent Election Authority (ANIE). More than 800.000 voters abroad are expected to take part, with 15.43 per cent being under the age of 40.

ANIE is tasked with managing this overseas electorate through 117 commissions, including 18 in France, 30 in the rest of Europe, 22 in Arab countries, 21 in African countries, and 26 in Asia and America.

Voting abroad was due to start on Wednesday. However, it was brought forward by ANIE's president and shall continue until Saturday.

“In accordance with the provisions of Article 132 [of the electoral law], which enables the advancement of the opening date of the polls for Algerian voters residing abroad … The National Independent Election Authority announces the opening of polling stations starting from Monday, September 2, 2024, for voters residing abroad to cast their votes,” ANIE said on Sunday.

Article 132 of Algeria’s electoral law stipulates that the country’s Election Authority can advance the opening date of the poll by up to 120 hours, after discussing the decision with relevant diplomatic authorities.

The presidential elections were initially scheduled for December but were brought forward to September in a decision announced by the Algerian President in March.

Incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, elected in December 2019, seeks a second term but faces challenges from Youcef Aouchiche of the Socialist Forces Front and Abdelali Hassani Cherif, from the Movement of Society for Peace.

The elections are the first to be held since Mr Tebboune came to power after a popular movement that led to the resignation of his predecessor and longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

