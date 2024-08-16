Algeria's presidential election campaign begins

Campaigning for Algeria's presidential election is under way, with three candidates running in the September 7 vote.
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is seeking a second term, but faces challenges from Youcef Aouchiche of the Socialist Forces Front and Abdelali Hassani Cherif, from the Movement of Society for Peace. Mr Tebboune, who was elected in December 2019, is running as an independent.
More than 24 million Algerians are eligible to vote in the election. Mohamed Charfi, head of the National Independent Elections Authority, said officials were “fully ready” and pledged to “abide by constitutional rules as well as ensure neutrality, transparency and the protection of voters’ freedom of choice”.
The election is being held at a time of growing challenges for Algeria, with public apathy increasing towards the political class, writer and journalist Othman Lahiani told The National.
“There are a number of economic and political reforms that are overdue, including the purging of the economy through the development of several sectors, as well as fighting corruption and restructuring the political institutions that have been undermined in the past decade,” he said.
Foreign policy has also become crucial as regional unrest poses a threat to Algeria’s stability, he added.
In northern Mali, which borders Algeria, the military is fighting against the separatist Azawad movement, while Algiers has sought to play the role of mediator in Niger after a military coup last year caused tension with its neighbours.
