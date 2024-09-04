Campaign posters line the streets of Algiers ahead of Saturday's presidential election. EPA
Campaign posters line the streets of Algiers ahead of Saturday's presidential election. EPA

News

MENA

Presidential hopefuls compete on economic pledges ahead of Algeria polls

Incumbent Abdelmadjid Tebboune to face off against two rivals amid voter apathy and high youth unemployment

Ghaya Ben Mbarek
Ghaya Ben Mbarek
Tunis

September 04, 2024