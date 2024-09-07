A woman casts her vote at a polling station In Algiers during Algeria's presidential election on Saturday. Reuters
Algerians head to polls as Tebboune sets sights on second term as president

Incumbent is facing two competitors in a race that many say lacks real political competition

Ghaya Ben Mbarek
Tunis

September 07, 2024