Saudi Arabia intercepted two ballistic missiles fired towards Riyadh by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Thursday, as the kingdom faced a wave of attacks against its capital, oil infrastructure and Red Sea ports.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed militia said air defences had intercepted and destroyed the missiles launched towards the capital.

The coalition also reported intercepting and destroying two drones over the kingdom's Eastern Province. The latest interceptions followed a series of attacks reported across Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Air defences destroyed a cruise missile launched towards the kingdom's western region and intercepted a drone near Jeddah's port, coalition spokesman Maj Gen Turki Al Malki said.

A separate projectile fired by the Houthis fell at Jazan port on the Red Sea coast, causing minor damage but no civilian casualties, Maj Gen Al Maliki said in a post on X. The coalition said it was working to determine the type of projectile.

The Houthis said they had attacked the ports of Jeddah and Jazan in retaliation for Saudi-led coalition strikes on Hodeidah port in western Yemen. There was no immediate confirmation that Jeddah port had been hit.

The escalation also included an attack claimed by the Houthis on Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery, which is part of a complex alongside one of the world's largest crude export terminals.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Wednesday that the strike had caused fires at the site, which has a capacity of 550,000 barrels per day. Satellite images showed thick black smoke over the installation.

The coalition said on Wednesday that air defences had intercepted and destroyed four drones over Ras Tanura, in Eastern Province, without saying the facility had been hit.

The refinery is part of a complex on Saudi Arabia's Gulf coast that served as the kingdom's main oil export terminal until the US-Iran war increased the importance of Yanbu on the Red Sea coast, which receives crude through the East-West pipeline.

Mr Saree also said the Houthis had attacked Riyadh's financial district in three phases, claiming the operation caused “significant damage”.

Saudi civil defence said 11 people were wounded on Tuesday when a tower in the district was struck. The building houses the headquarters of the Public Investment Fund, the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund.

It was the second strike in less than a week on the tower, the tallest in the capital. The first, on November 19, damaged the building but caused no injuries.

The Houthis have intensified attacks on Saudi airports, energy infrastructure and buildings since Yemen's civil war reignited in July, in an escalation linked to the wider US-Iran conflict.

Previous attacks have temporarily disrupted some of Saudi Aramco's operations and led to the cancellation of most international flights to Riyadh.

The latest escalation comes as the Houthis have advanced into strategic areas along Yemen's Red Sea coast, moving towards the Bab Al Mandeb strait.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognised government against the Houthis since 2015. The rebels seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country in 2014.