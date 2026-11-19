• The UAE’s oil output is forecast to reach 5.8 million bpd by 2035, while the IEA warned that a post-war supply glut could put significant downward pressure on oil and gas prices.

• Qatar and the UAE have no viable alternative route for LNG exports, leaving major expansion projects exposed to future disruptions.

• About 7 million barrels a day of new pipeline capacity is planned or under consideration, yet at least 2 million bpd could still pass through Hormuz by 2035 even under an extreme diversification scenario.

• Gulf oil producers could spend $40 billion on pipelines bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, but alternative routes would remain vulnerable to attacks, the IEA warned.

Gulf oil exports would remain vulnerable to disruption even if producers built an estimated $40 billion of pipelines to bypass the Strait of Hormuz as the Iran war drags on, the International Energy Agency said.

About 7 million barrels a day of new pipeline capacity is under construction or being considered across the region, which could add about $2 to every barrel of oil exported from the Middle East, the agency said in its annual World Energy Outlook on Thursday.

Even if all the projects are completed, producers outside the Gulf pump more and importers cut demand, about 2 million bpd would still pass through Hormuz by 2035, under the IEA’s most extreme case for reducing reliance on the waterway.

“As already seen in 2026, if the Middle East is unstable, then alternative routes for Gulf exports are likely to be vulnerable too,” the Paris-based agency said.

The fighting that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran at the end of February has caused what the IEA called the largest energy supply shock in history, with cumulative losses of 2.8 billion barrels of oil and 60 billion cubic metres of gas.

Oil flows through Hormuz fell from about 20 million bpd before the conflict to an average of about 3 million bpd between March and May.

The Middle East would remain the largest oil exporter to international markets even under the agency’s most extreme diversification case. Importers can reduce their reliance on the strait over time, but “the same does not apply to the Middle East as a whole”, the IEA said.

Partial protection

Among the new alternative routes, only the second Habshan-Fujairah pipeline in the UAE is under construction, the IEA said. It would add 1.8 million bpd of capacity to the Gulf of Oman. An expansion of Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline and two Iraqi routes have yet to be started.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE kept exports above 60 per cent of prewar levels by redirecting crude to the Red Sea and Fujairah, respectively. But virtually all of Opec's about 2.6 million bpd of spare capacity outside the UAE was held by countries that ship through the Strait of Hormuz, leaving it unable to reach markets.

LNG has no escape route

Liquefied natural gas from Qatar and the UAE has no feasible way around the strait. Eliminating LNG shipments through Hormuz would strand both countries’ export capacity, among the cheapest in the world, the IEA said.

About 110 bcm of gas passed through the strait last year, mostly from Qatar. Iranian attacks on the Ras Laffan complex knocked out more than 17 bcm of annual capacity, which will take about three years to restore.

Qatar is still expected to double its LNG export capacity by 2035 under the IEA’s stated policies scenario, with 87 bcm a year of new capacity online by the early 2030s despite a one-year delay. The scenario reflects measures governments have announced as well as those already in force.

The UAE’s 13 bcm Ruwais LNG project is due to start by 2030. The two countries account for about 30 per cent of the 350 bcm of new LNG supply coming to market between 2025 and 2035.

UAE emerges stronger

The UAE, which left Opec in May, is projected to pump 5.8 million bpd by 2035, up from 4.4 million bpd in 2025 and 1.4 million bpd more than the agency forecast a year ago. Saudi output stays near 12 million bpd, with natural gas liquids reaching about 30 per cent of production as the large unconventional Jafurah gas field is developed.

The IEA said both countries benefit from low-cost resources and committed investment, leaving them better placed than producers such as Iraq, which relies more on Gulf shipping routes and has made less progress diversifying its economy.

Middle East spending on gas supply is expected to rise 80 per cent to an average of $50 billion a year over the next decade under current policies, driven by restoring Qatari output and growth in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Buyers’ market?

An end to the crisis could usher in “a buyers’ market for oil and natural gas, with significant downward pressures on prices”, the IEA said. New supply from the UAE and the Americas and a wave of US-led LNG projects will meet demand reshaped by the crisis.

Under current policies, the Middle East’s net oil and gas income will increase from $620 billion in 2025 to $860 billion by 2035.

But if importers move faster to cut their dependence on Gulf energy, the region’s oil exports would be about 20 per cent lower by 2035 and LNG exports 60 per cent lower, leaving a harder backdrop for governments reliant on fuel revenue.

However, Middle East oil and gas would be difficult to replace entirely given its low costs, scale and long-standing ties with buyers, the agency said.