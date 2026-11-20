Saudi Arabia’s air defences are being stretched by a Houthi tactic copied from Iran, firing just one missile a night, defence analysts have disclosed.

The single-shot is designed to use up the kingdom’s interceptors, keeping defences on constant alert while preserving the extremists’ limited stockpile.

The strategy became apparent following attacks on high-profile targets in Riyadh, including the Public Investment Fund tower and was repeated on Friday when a single ballistic missile was intercepted over southern Saudi Arabia.

In response, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen on Friday ordered civilians to leave the port of Hodeidah ahead of upcoming strikes. In a post on X, the coalition published a map showing areas that they intend to attack.

Nawaf Obaid, a Saudi security analyst at King's College London, told The National that the rebels were increasingly attempting to sustain pressure rather than mount large-scale swarm attacks.

A projectile hitting the Public Investment Fund tower. Reuters Show caption: A projectile hitting the Public Investment Fund tower. Reute…

“The Houthis, with their severely degraded missile launch capacity because of precise Saudi air strikes, are trying as much as they can to stretch Saudi air defences over time. ‘One a night’ would be an accurate description of their strategy, if they can,” he said.

A defence source in Riyadh added that the tactic also mirrors Iranian operations against Bahrain, where individual missiles were used to force defenders to activate their systems and expend interceptors.

“Air-defence success cannot be measured solely by the number of missiles intercepted – it must also be measured by whether the country can keep operating normally,” he added.

There have also been suggestions that dwindling Houthi stocks, with an estimated 100 to 200 ballistic missiles remaining, could explain the preference for individual attacks against civilian targets rather than saturation strikes.

But even a single incoming missile also puts Saudi commanders under the strain of constant heightened readiness, particularly when high-profile civilian sites are attacked.

The defence source added that although much of Riyadh has continued with everyday life, people are aware that airports, financial districts and other high-profile targets are under threat.

Dr Obaid highlighted the attack on the PIF tower, showing the importance of getting warnings from military radar operators to civilian authorities quickly enough for people to seek shelter.

But he argued that the longer-term challenge was replenishing interceptor stocks, with Patriot and THAAD systems the backbone of Saudi Arabia's defences. Continued American support is vital, he said.

An Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System on an RAF Typhoon aircraft. Photo: UK MOD Show caption: An Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System on an RAF Typhoon a…

Multi-nation missiles

But the kingdom is also looking beyond the US to get more intermediate-range and point-defence systems in place.

Defence analysts said it was looking at European options including the French-Italian Samp/T system and its Aster interceptors, and Germany's Iris-T, which has proved successful in Ukraine alongside Britain's Sky Sabre.

Italy has already deployed air-defence systems, radars and Eurofighter aircraft to the kingdom, while France has personnel in Yanbu. Britain has committed RAF Typhoons to defensive operations and has Royal Artillery personnel supporting Saudi air defence.

South Korea is increasingly becoming a vital supplier, with Riyadh to accelerate deliveries of the Cheongung-II medium-range system. Turkey is also emerging as a potential supplier, with systems including the Hisar family of surface-to-air missiles and Korkut gun-based air defence under consideration.

Furthermore, cheaper counter-drone technology is being sought with Ukrainian specialists in the region to advise on intercepting Shahed-type drones, while Estonian companies have offered electronic warfare and autonomous interceptor drones.

Another low-cost option developed by Britain is the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) using the 70mm Hydra rocket fitted with a laser-guidance kit, which turns an unguided rocket into a precision weapon.

It has been mounted on Typhoon fighters and deployed to the Middle East, offering a cheaper alternative to conventional missiles when engaging drones. It could also potentially be deployed on light aircraft and helicopters.

A surveillance centre in Saudi Arabia. AFP Show caption: A surveillance centre in Saudi Arabia. AFP

Umbrella defence

Rather than relying on the largely separate national air-defence networks being used against the same threats, there are growing calls for a regional defence system.

Defence analyst Francis Tusa argued that the existing approach was leaving gaps. “If you do everything nationally only, then you are missing 20 per cent of the picture. You are far better off having an integrated air defence network, sharing data on tracks and so forth.”

While the idea of a Gulf-wide air-defence co-ordination centre had been discussed for decades, the latest attacks, threatening infrastructure across the region, have made the argument for sharing radar information “considerably more urgent”, he added.