The Saudi-led coalition on Wednesday said air defences had intercepted and destroyed four drones in Ras Tanura, in the kingdom's Eastern Province, where its largest refinery is located.

It did not say the refinery had been struck. However, footage circulating online appeared to show smoke rising from the energy site, which has a capacity of 550,000 barrels per day.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said that they had attacked the Ras Tanura oil refinery. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the strike had caused fires at the site. The claim could not be independently verified immediately.

The Houthis have been targeting Saudi airports, oil infrastructure and buildings since Yemen's frozen civil war reignited in July in the spillover from the US-Iran conflict. Previous attacks have temporarily disrupted some of Saudi Aramco's operations and led to the cancellation of most international flights to Riyadh.

The refinery is part of a complex on Saudi Arabia's Gulf coast that served as the kingdom's main oil export terminal until the US-Iran war increased the importance of Yanbu on the Red Sea coast, which receives crude through the East-West pipeline.

Ras Tanura is also the kingdom's oldest refinery, accounting for about 16 per cent of its refining capacity. The adjoining terminal, one of the world's largest crude export facilities, can load about 6.5 million bpd. Crude shipped from Saudi Arabia's Gulf coast goes mainly to Asian buyers, including China, Japan, South Korea and India.

The complex has been attacked repeatedly this year. Aramco shut the refinery after Iranian drones targeted it on March 2, two days after the US-Iran war began, with debris causing a limited fire. The refinery restarted in mid-March, but oil loadings at the terminal resumed only in late June.

On October 27, the Houthis claimed a ballistic missile strike on the complex, and a fire broke out near the export terminal.

The Houthis, who control much of western Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, have also targeted the East-West pipeline. After an attack on November 9 sparked a fire, the group claimed strikes on a pumping station and a Yanbu oil facility three days later.

A fire broke out at Aramco's Jizan refinery in August after it was targeted. In April, attacks cut Saudi production capacity by about 600,000 bpd and East-West pipeline throughput by about 700,000 bpd, the Energy Ministry said.

The attacks recall September 2019, when drones and missiles launched by the Houthis hit Aramco's Abqaiq processing plant and the Khurais oilfield, briefly knocking out 5.7 million bpd, about half the kingdom's output. The Houthis claimed that attack, but the US and Saudi Arabia blamed Iran, which denied involvement. In March 2021, a Houthi drone targeted a storage area at Ras Tanura's port.

Mr Saree also said the Houthis had attacked Riyadh's financial district in three phases, claiming the operation caused “significant damage”.

Saudi civil defence said 11 people were wounded on Tuesday in a strike on a tower in Riyadh's financial district, the capital's tallest building, which houses the headquarters of the Public Investment Fund, the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund.

It was the second strike on the tower in less than a week. The first, on November 19, damaged the building but caused no injuries.

Saudi civil defence released an image on Tuesday showing damage around halfway up the tower's facade, in a section similar to that affected in last week's attack.