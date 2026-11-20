Oil prices have edged higher, but are on track to post a third weekly decline as investors weigh the risk of continued Middle East tension against a rise in crude supply.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was up 0.7 per cent at $92.62 a barrel at 9am UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was trading 0.68 per cent higher at $83 a barrel. Brent is set to end the week more than 3 per cent lower, while WTI is on course to post a loss of more than 6 per cent.

Tension in the region persists. Yemen’s Houthi rebels attacked a Public Investment Fund tower in Riyadh’s financial centre on Thursday and ships continue to face Iranian attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint for one third of the world’s crude and liquefied natural gas supplies.

This week, a vessel belonging to Adnoc Logistics and Services was attacked while passing through the strait. Eleven seafarers were injured and one is missing.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump appeared to push a decision whether to renew major strikes against Iran into next year. He gave three separate interviews as he returned to Washington from a historic trip to China, where he held talks with President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“We’ll see what happens after January 1,” Mr Trump told Fox News in an interview broadcast on Thursday. In an interview with Axios and Israel’s News 12, he said he was "rushing to make any decisions on Iran". He made similar comments to Reuters.

Rising supply from the Middle East is also affecting prices. The International Energy Agency said oil markets had returned to surplus for the first time since the start of the Iran war.

Crude inventories rose by 1.7 million barrels per day in October as Gulf exports recovered faster than worldwide demand, the Paris-based agency said in its monthly market report last week. Gulf oil exports, excluding Oman, rose to 18.4 million bpd in October but were still 26 per cent below prewar levels.

The US Energy Information Administration said in a report that commercial crude inventories, excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 3.4 million barrels to 417.8 million barrels in the week to November 13. That points to more supply in the market.