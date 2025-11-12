Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
Israel-Gaza warWeekendTN Magazine
News
UAE
Gulf
MENA
US
UK
Europe
Asia
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Property
Banking
Markets
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Future
Science
Space
Technology
Climate
Environment
Road to Net Zero
Health
Culture
Art & Design
Books
Film & TV
Music & On-stage
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion & Beauty
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Home & Garden
Wellbeing
Things to do
Sport
Football
Cricket
F1
Tennis
Combat Sports
Cycling
News
UAE
Gulf
MENA
US
UK
Europe
Asia
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Property
Banking
Markets
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Future
Science
Space
Technology
Climate
Environment
Road to Net Zero
Health
Culture
Art & Design
Books
Film & TV
Music & On-stage
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion & Beauty
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Home & Garden
Wellbeing
Things to do
Sport
Football
Cricket
F1
Tennis
Combat Sports
Cycling
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a visit to Washington in February this year. Getty Images via AFP
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a visit to Washington in February this year. Getty Images via AFP
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a visit to Washington in February this year. Getty Images via AFP
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a visit to Washington in February this year. Getty Images via AFP

News

Gulf

Saudi Defence Minister meets senior US officials at White House ahead of Crown Prince's visit

President Trump expected to host Prince Mohammed in Washington next week

Fatima Al Mahmoud
Fatima Al Mahmoud

November 12, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met senior US officials at the White House on Tuesday, ahead of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s official visit to Washington this month.

Also attending Tuesday's meeting were US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The high-level gathering in Washington tackled Saudi-US relations and strategic co-operation between the two nations. The officials also discussed regional and international developments, SPA said.

The meeting came as Prince Mohammed approved an agreement for judicial co-operation between the Saudi Ministry of Justice and the US Department of Justice at a cabinet session on Tuesday, the press agency reported.

US President Donald Trump is reportedly set to host Prince Mohammed at the White House next week in a bid to deepen security, trade and diplomatic relations.

US media reported that that meeting − their first in the US since Mr Trump took office for a second term in January − will take place on November 18. The White House has not yet confirmed the date.

The leaders last met in Riyadh in May, during the US President's historic Gulf tour that took him to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar on his first official state visits since returning to the White House for a second term.

Prince Mohammed's Washington trip is expected to focus on negotiating a formal security pact, similar to that reached between the US and Qatar in the aftermath of Israel's deadly strike on Doha in September. The leaders are also expected to announce expanded partnerships in artificial intelligence, energy and infrastructure.

Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Saudi ambassador to the US, who attended the White House meetings with the Defence Minister, has said US-Saudi relations are at their strongest. While ties in previous decades were based on energy and defence, the modern relationship is "built on technology and innovation", she told attendees at a business forum in Miami.

Prince Mohammed's visit will come after a fragile ceasefire was reached in Gaza last month. This could create an opening for discussions on establishing ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel, as the Trump administration seeks to expand the Abraham Accords, a series of US-brokered agreements that established diplomatic ties between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. Kazakhstan is also expected to join.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly said establishing relations with Israel hinges on the creation of a Palestinian state.

Main report
How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE

When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11
What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.
TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

THE SPECS

Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine 

Power: 420kW

Torque: 780Nm

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Price: From Dh1,350,000

On sale: Available for preorder now

HOW%20TO%20ACTIVATE%20THE%20GEMINI%20SHORTCUT%20ON%20CHROME%20CANARY
%3Cp%3E1.%20Go%20to%20%3Cstrong%3Echrome%3A%2F%2Fflags%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E2.%20Find%20and%20enable%20%3Cstrong%3EExpansion%20pack%20for%20the%20Site%20Search%20starter%20pack%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E3.%20Restart%20Chrome%20Canary%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E4.%20Go%20to%20%3Cstrong%3Echrome%3A%2F%2Fsettings%2FsearchEngines%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20in%20the%20address%20bar%20and%20find%20the%20%3Cstrong%3EChat%20with%20Gemini%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20shortcut%20under%20%3Cstrong%3ESite%20Search%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E5.%20Open%20a%20new%20tab%20and%20type%20%40%20to%20see%20the%20Chat%20with%20Gemini%20shortcut%20along%20with%20other%20Omnibox%20shortcuts%20to%20search%20tabs%2C%20history%20and%20bookmarks%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

First Person
Richard Flanagan
Chatto & Windus 

Updated: November 12, 2025, 10:44 AM
Saudi ArabiaUSTrump Gulf visitDonald Trump

Latest from The National

IPSO regulated
News
UAE
Gulf
MENA
US
UK
Europe
Asia
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Property
Banking
Markets
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Future
Science
Space
Technology
Climate
Environment
Road to Net Zero
Health
Culture
Art & Design
Books
Film & TV
Music & On-stage
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion & Beauty
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Home & Garden
Wellbeing
Things to do
Sport
Football
Cricket
Olympics
F1
Tennis
Combat Sports
Cycling
Weekend
Living in the UAE
TN Magazine
Podcasts Newsletters Read E-Paper Print Subscriptions Video App
About UsContact UsWork With UsAdvertise With UsTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicySitemapArchiveRegistration FAQsRosalynn Carter Fellowship
IPSO regulated