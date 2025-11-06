Kazakhstan to join Abraham Accords, White House says

Kazakhstan was expected to join the Abraham Accords on Thursday after US special envoy Steve Witkoff announced earlier in the day that a new country would be signing.

A senior White House official confirmed to The National on background that Kazakhstan would be the nation signing the accords during the Central Asian Summit in Washington.

Mr Witkoff had told the America Business Forum in Miami, Florida: "I'm flying back to Washington tonight because we're going to announce, tonight, another country coming into the Abraham Accords."

The original signatories to the Abraham Accords at the White House in 2020. Bloomberg

Kazakhstan will be the fifth country to join the agreement, after the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. The original agreement established relations between the four Arab countries and Israel.

The move is mostly symbolic because Kazakhstan has had diplomatic relations with Israel for many years.

Axios, quoting a US official, said that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had reached out to the White House to express interest in bringing his country into the accords. According to the official, Mr Tokayev wanted Kazakhstan to benefit from further regional cooperation and integration, and send a signal of religious tolerance and the importance of dialogue.

The Kazakh President is attending the Central Asian Summit in Washington, and he and other regional leaders have been holding multilateral meetings throughout the day.

Washington is looking to gain influence in Central Asia, a region long dominated by Russia. The talks take place amid intensifying competition for Central Asia's vast mineral resources.

The US is looking to pursue new partnerships in energy and overland trade routes, in addition to critical minerals, as western nations seek to diversify supply chains away from Russia and China.

During the summit, representatives of the governments of Kazakhstan and the US signed an agreement in the field of critical minerals.

The National has reached out to the Kazakh embassy for comment.

The US President Donald Trump has made no secret of his desire for more countries to join the Abraham Accords, which were signed during his first term in office. In June, Mr Trump said that he expected more countries to join the accords.

"We have some really great countries in there right now, and I think we're going to start loading them up," he said in an interview with Fox News.

Mr Trump on Wednesday said “hopefully we’re going to get Saudi Arabia very soon”. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Washington later this month.

