Donald Trump suggests several more countries to join Abraham Accords

US President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested that several other countries may soon join the Abraham Accords.
In an interview with Fox News, Mr Trump also said that Iran has no immediate desire to restore its nuclear programme, which the US launched strikes against on June 21.
Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked the President if he thought the attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities made it more likely that other countries would join the Abraham Accords. “Yes,” he said. “We have some really great countries in there right now, and I think we're going to start loading them up, because Iran was the primary problem.”
Under the Abraham Accords, several Arab countries, including the UAE and Bahrain, established relations with Israel in 2020. Mr Trump did not mention which additional countries might join the accords. The US has for years been pushing Saudi Arabia to join.
In an interview broadcast on Sunday, Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told CBS News it could be just a matter of months before Iran starts producing enriched uranium again.
But Mr Trump insisted that the Fordow nuclear site was “obliterated like nobody's ever seen before”. He added that he thought Tehran had no desire to restart its nuclear programme for now. “The last thing they want to do right now is think about nuclear,” he said.
