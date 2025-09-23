Arab diplomacy takes centre stage at UNGA

Decades of Arab diplomacy pushing for recognition of a Palestinian state are bearing fruit this week at the UN General Assembly in New York, where regional leaders are presenting a unified front on the Gaza war and the two-state solution.
Saudi Arabia has taken a leading role. On Monday, it co-hosted, alongside France, a high-level summit that underscored growing international momentum behind Palestinian statehood.
French President Emmanuel Macron used the meeting to announce France’s official recognition of Palestine, joining a wave of countries that in recent days have shifted policy in defiance of Washington’s long-standing stance.
“The time for peace has come,” said Mr Macron to applause in the crowded chamber. “Some might say it’s too late. Other might say it’s too early. But one thing is certain, we can no longer wait.”
A string of western states followed France’s lead, with the last-minute additions of Monaco and Denmark. Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal announced recognition on Sunday, while Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra declared support the following day.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan chaired the opening session of the international peace conference on behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.
Prince Faisal hailed “the historic stance” of Mr Macron in recognising Palestinian statehood and “the courageous steps taken by numerous countries in this regard”, the ministry added.
“We call on all other countries to take a similar historic step that will have a great impact on supporting the efforts towards implementation of the two-state solution,” said Prince Faisal.
He added that the kingdom was keen on following up to ensure the implementation of the outcomes of the conference, including putting an end to the Gaza war.
The push at the UN came as Israeli troops intensified their assault on Gaza. Two Gaza city hospitals were taken out of service on Monday due to Israel's escalation of its ground offensive and damage caused by continued Israeli bombing, the Gaza Health Ministry said, as tanks advanced deeper into the territory.
“The conference is happening at a time when the Israeli occupation continues its aggression and violations,” said Prince Faisal. “Israel’s insistence on pursuing this hostile approach undermines peace efforts in the region, and we reiterate our firm position that the two-state solution remains the best path to peace.”
The US along with Egypt and Qatar have been leading mediation efforts to broker a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza without success.
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said that his country would host a Gaza reconstruction conference as soon as a ceasefire had been reached in the devastated territory.
“Egypt will, as soon as we reach a ceasefire, host an international reconstruction conference on the Gaza Strip to mobilise the necessary funding for the Arab-Islamic reconstruction plan,” he told the conference hosted by France and Saudi Arabia.
For his part, Jordan’s King Abdullah II said that states recognising Palestine are sending a message that the conflict must end. “This global rally behind the two-state solutions sends a clear message: the conflict must end,” he said.
“A clear choice stands before us: on one side to continue down the dark and bloody path of war and conflict; or to take the path of peace through the two-state solution.
“Today, the world is taking a significant step on the path to achieving just and lasting peace,” he added.
Arab leaders to meet President Trump
US President Donald Trump is expected to hold on Tuesday a multilateral meeting with Arab and Muslim leaders, including from the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt and Jordan. He will present them with principles for peace and postwar governance in Gaza, according to Axios.
President Trump will address the UNGA in person during the Tuesday morning session, which will also include speeches from King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar.
Qatar's speech will come after Israel attacked the Hamas leadership in Doha this month. Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has described Israel’s strike as “100 per cent treacherous”. Despite the attack, Doha said it would not retreat from its mediation role in efforts to end the Gaza war.
