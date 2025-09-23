Arab diplomacy takes centre stage at UNGA

Decades of Arab diplomacy pushing for recognition of a Palestinian state are bearing fruit this week at the UN General Assembly in New York, where regional leaders are presenting a unified front on the Gaza war and the two-state solution.

Saudi Arabia has taken a leading role. On Monday, it co-hosted, alongside France, a high-level summit that underscored growing international momentum behind Palestinian statehood.

French President Emmanuel Macron used the meeting to announce France’s official recognition of Palestine, joining a wave of countries that in recent days have shifted policy in defiance of Washington’s long-standing stance.

“The time for peace has come,” said Mr Macron to applause in the crowded chamber. “Some might say it’s too late. Other might say it’s too early. But one thing is certain, we can no longer wait.”

A string of western states followed France’s lead, with the last-minute additions of Monaco and Denmark. Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal announced recognition on Sunday, while Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra declared support the following day.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan chaired the opening session of the international peace conference on behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

Prince Faisal hailed “the historic stance” of Mr Macron in recognising Palestinian statehood and “the courageous steps taken by numerous countries in this regard”, the ministry added.

“We call on all other countries to take a similar historic step that will have a great impact on supporting the efforts towards implementation of the two-state solution,” said Prince Faisal.

He added that the kingdom was keen on following up to ensure the implementation of the outcomes of the conference, including putting an end to the Gaza war.

The push at the UN came as Israeli troops intensified their assault on Gaza. Two Gaza city hospitals were taken out of service on Monday due to Israel's escalation of its ground offensive and damage caused by continued Israeli bombing, the Gaza Health Ministry said, as tanks advanced deeper into the territory.

“The conference is happening at a time when the Israeli occupation continues its aggression and violations,” said Prince Faisal. “Israel’s insistence on pursuing this hostile approach undermines peace efforts in the region, and we reiterate our firm position that the two-state solution remains the best path to peace.”

The US along with Egypt and Qatar have been leading mediation efforts to broker a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza without success.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said that his country would host a Gaza reconstruction conference as soon as a ceasefire had been reached in the devastated territory.

“Egypt will, as soon as we reach a ceasefire, host an international reconstruction conference on the Gaza Strip to mobilise the necessary funding for the Arab-Islamic reconstruction plan,” he told the conference hosted by France and Saudi Arabia.

For his part, Jordan’s King Abdullah II said that states recognising Palestine are sending a message that the conflict must end. “This global rally behind the two-state solutions sends a clear message: the conflict must end,” he said.

“A clear choice stands before us: on one side to continue down the dark and bloody path of war and conflict; or to take the path of peace through the two-state solution.

“Today, the world is taking a significant step on the path to achieving just and lasting peace,” he added.

Arab leaders to meet President Trump

US President Donald Trump is expected to hold on Tuesday a multilateral meeting with Arab and Muslim leaders, including from the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt and Jordan. He will present them with principles for peace and postwar governance in Gaza, according to Axios.

President Trump will address the UNGA in person during the Tuesday morning session, which will also include speeches from King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar.

Qatar's speech will come after Israel attacked the Hamas leadership in Doha this month. Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has described Israel’s strike as “100 per cent treacherous”. Despite the attack, Doha said it would not retreat from its mediation role in efforts to end the Gaza war.

Winners Ballon d’Or (Men’s) Winner: Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain / France) Ballon d’Or Féminin (Women’s) Winner: Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona / Spain) Kopa Trophy (Best player under 21 – Men’s) Winner: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona / Spain) Best Young Women’s Player Winner: Vicky López (Barcelona / Spain) Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper – Men’s) Winner: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain / now Manchester City / Italy) Best Women’s Goalkeeper Winner: Hannah Hampton (England / Aston Villa → Chelsea / England national team) Men’s Coach of the Year Winner: Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain) Women’s Coach of the Year Winner: Sarina Wiegman (England)

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

UK-EU trade at a glance EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries Smoother border management with use of e-gates Cutting red tape on import and export of food

Essentials The flights

Emirates flies direct from Dubai to Seattle from Dh6,755 return in economy and Dh24,775 in business class.

The cruise

UnCruise Adventures offers a variety of small-ship cruises in Alaska and around the world. A 14-day Alaska’s Inside Passage and San Juans Cruise from Seattle to Juneau or reverse costs from $4,695 (Dh17,246), including accommodation, food and most activities. Trips in 2019 start in April and run until September.



Dhadak 2 Director: Shazia Iqbal Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri Rating: 1/5

TALE OF THE TAPE Manny Pacquiao

Record: 59-6-2 (38 KOs)

Age: 38

Weight: 146lbs

Height: 166cm

Reach: 170cm Jeff Horn

Record: 16-0-1 (11 KOs)

Age: 29

Weight: 146.2lbs

Height: 175cm

Reach: 173cm

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6? Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032 Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905 Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560 Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728 Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488 The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170 Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269 *Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHigh%20fever%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIntense%20pain%20behind%20your%20eyes%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESevere%20headache%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENausea%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EVomiting%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESwollen%20glands%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ERash%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIf%20symptoms%20occur%2C%20they%20usually%20last%20for%20two-seven%20days%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ovasave%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20November%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Majd%20Abu%20Zant%20and%20Torkia%20Mahloul%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Healthtech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Three%20employees%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24400%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Punchy appearance Roars of support buoyed Mr Johnson in an extremely confident and combative appearance

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

Game Of Thrones Season Seven: A Bluffers Guide Want to sound on message about the biggest show on television without actually watching it? Best not to get locked into the labyrinthine tales of revenge and royalty: as Isaac Hempstead Wright put it, all you really need to know from now on is that there’s going to be a huge fight between humans and the armies of undead White Walkers. The season ended with a dragon captured by the Night King blowing apart the huge wall of ice that separates the human world from its less appealing counterpart. Not that some of the humans in Westeros have been particularly appealing, either. Anyway, the White Walkers are now free to cause any kind of havoc they wish, and as Liam Cunningham told us: “Westeros may be zombie land after the Night King has finished.” If the various human factions don’t put aside their differences in season 8, we could be looking at The Walking Dead: The Medieval Years.

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

Dunki %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rajkumar%20Hirani%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Shah%20Rukh%20Khan%2C%20Taapsee%20Pannu%2C%20Vikram%20Kochhar%20and%20Anil%20Grover%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Fixtures and results: Wed, Aug 29: Malaysia bt Hong Kong by 3 wickets

Oman bt Nepal by 7 wickets

UAE bt Singapore by 215 runs Thu, Aug 30: UAE bt Nepal by 78 runs

Hong Kong bt Singapore by 5 wickets

Oman bt Malaysia by 2 wickets Sat, Sep 1: UAE v Hong Kong; Oman v Singapore; Malaysia v Nepal Sun, Sep 2: Hong Kong v Oman; Malaysia v UAE; Nepal v Singapore Tue, Sep 4: Malaysia v Singapore; UAE v Oman; Nepal v Hong Kong Thu, Sep 6: Final

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

South and West: From a Notebook

Joan Didion

Fourth Estate

Stormy seas Weather warnings show that Storm Eunice is soon to make landfall. The videographer and I are scrambling to return to the other side of the Channel before it does. As we race to the port of Calais, I see miles of wire fencing topped with barbed wire all around it, a silent ‘Keep Out’ sign for those who, unlike us, aren’t lucky enough to have the right to move freely and safely across borders. We set sail on a giant ferry whose length dwarfs the dinghies migrants use by nearly a 100 times. Despite the windy rain lashing at the portholes, we arrive safely in Dover; grateful but acutely aware of the miserable conditions the people we’ve left behind are in and of the privilege of choice.

Story%20behind%20the%20UAE%20flag %3Cp%3EThe%20UAE%20flag%20was%20first%20unveiled%20on%20December%202%2C%201971%2C%20the%20day%20the%20UAE%20was%20formed.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIt%20was%20designed%20by%20Abdullah%20Mohammed%20Al%20Maainah%2C%2019%2C%20an%20Emirati%20from%20Abu%20Dhabi.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EMr%20Al%20Maainah%20said%20in%20an%20interview%20with%20%3Cem%3EThe%20National%3C%2Fem%3E%20in%202011%20he%20chose%20the%20colours%20for%20local%20reasons.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20black%20represents%20the%20oil%20riches%20that%20transformed%20the%20UAE%2C%20green%20stands%20for%20fertility%20and%20the%20red%20and%20white%20colours%20were%20drawn%20from%20those%20found%20in%20existing%20emirate%20flags.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5