Saudi Arabia urges international community to stop Israeli crimes against Palestinians

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister has called on the international community to end Israel's crimes against Palestinians in Gaza and prevent Israel from occupying Gaza city.

Speaking at the 21st extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation (OIC), held at the organisation’s headquarters in Jeddah, Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that "the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians is unprecedented".

Regional and international frustration against Israel is mounting over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Last week, the UN declared a famine in Gaza city after months of Israeli restrictions that cut off food and water supplies to more than two million people.

The UN report warned the famine would extend to Deir Al Balah in the centre of Gaza and Khan Younis in the south by the end of next month. Malnutrition had already affected more than 132,000 children under the age of five as of June, including 41,000 severe cases, it said.

Israel denied there is a famine, saying the UN's report was biased and ignored recent humanitarian steps. "Israel does not have a policy of starvation. Israel has a policy of preventing starvation," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“International silence regarding these crimes exacerbates the tragedy and undermines prospects for peace and security in the region and the world,” said Prince Faisal. He added that humanitarian aid must be delivered to the people of Gaza without any obstacles. "The Palestinians are subjected to the worst levels of oppression and genocide," he said.

At the weekend Israel’s Minister of Defence, Israel Katz, vowed to press on with the offensive, which has raised alarm abroad and objections at home. On Friday, Mr Katz said that Gaza city would be razed unless Hamas agreed to end the war on Israel’s terms and release all the hostages it still holds.

'Israel does not care about hostages'

The Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, told the OIC that Israel was seeking to take control of the Gaza Strip, prolong the war and prevent the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. "Israel does not care about the fate of the hostages [in Gaza] and its latest decision [to seize Gaza city] is blatant proof of this," said Mr Mansour.

He also condemned Mr Netanyahu's remarks on achieving the "Greater Israel" vision. "It is an additional proof of the enmity that targets the entire region," he said.

Last week, sources told The National that countries involved in Gaza ceasefire talks fear Mr Netanyahu is buying time to continue the war. Mr Netanyahu sidestepped a Qatari-Egyptian truce proposal already accepted by Hamas, and rather than confirming whether his cabinet would endorse it, he said Israel would resume negotiations.

Sources said his call for a resumption of talks was possibly a "buying time" tactic, using the discussions as a distraction while his troops push on with the takeover of the entire enclave. Mr Mansour also condemned Israel's approval of a major settlement project in the occupied West Bank.

Last week, Israel approved a widely condemned settlement plan that would cut across land that the Palestinians seek for a state. The approval of the E1 project, which would bisect the occupied West Bank and cut it off from East Jerusalem, was announced by the Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and received the final go-ahead from a Defence Ministry planning commission.

