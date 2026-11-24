Palestinian students from Gaza are set to arrive in Ireland on Tuesday, after a long campaign led to their study visas eventually being approved by the Irish government.

They are 20 of more than 60 students who were offered scholarships to study at Irish universities this academic year. However, Ireland's Department of Justice had initially rejected their visa applications in July, triggering the public campaign.

The group was due to leave Gaza on Monday under strict Israeli controls and travel to Dublin through Jordan. Another group is expected to follow next month.

Student Amir Alareer, 26, had a place to study computer science at University College Dublin. He became the voice of the stranded students after he wrote Irish Premier Micheál Martin's name in the sand on a beach in Gaza in a plea to Ireland's government to overturn the visa decision.

There is widespread political support for the Palestinian cause in Ireland and initial news of the rejected visas led to public ire. Artists, including the rap group Kneecap, wrote an open letter to Mr Martin urging him to grant the students their visas.

Having heard dozens of judicial reviews, Ireland's High Court ordered the government in Dublin to reverse its decision. Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan granted 48 visas on appeal last week, only days before the scheduled evacuation.

Students in Gaza can leave only on a scheduled evacuation, organised by a third country in co-operation with Israeli authorities.

The visas were initially rejected over unfulfilled document requirements, which the students' lawyers at Phoenix Law said had been impossible to submit due to war conditions in Gaza. Requirements included students supplying bank statements and proof of intent to return.

Another cohort of students from Gaza is expected in the UK soon, according to Nehad Khanfar of the Association of Palestinian Community in the UK.

Around 69 students arrived in the UK from the enclave three weeks ago, but 30 were left behind due to delays in issuing their visas.

Two other groups of 120 students from Gaza have arrived in Britain in the past months, Mr Khanfar told The National. Most were Chevening Scholars, he added, referring to the UK government-funded scholarship scheme for young leaders.

Some students arrived this year only after their entry was deferred to due to restrictions on leaving Gaza and visa challenges.

Meanwhile, a group of Palestinian children needing medical treatment arrived in the UK on Monday, after being evacuated from Gaza. The are the second cohort of children that the UK government has evacuated for specialist treatment.