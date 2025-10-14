Ireland to take its Gaza funding to nearly €100m

Ireland is set to approve additional aid funding for Gaza in the coming months, bringing its contribution to almost €100 million ($115.5 million).

Foreign Minister Simon Harris was updating Cabinet colleagues on Tuesday about the need to continue with Ireland's financial contribution to Gaza, including a “substantial aid package”.

An additional €6 million to aid organisations in Gaza was announced on Monday, including Unicef, the World Health Organisation and the World Food Programme.

Ireland has joined the Emergency Coalition for the Financial Sustainability of the Palestinian Authority, a group established in response to the urgent and unprecedented financial crisis confronting the PA.

In addition to the immediate aid package, Ireland is expected to commit finance for the reconstruction of Gaza.

Mr Harris was due to tell ministers that developments in the Middle East in recent days represent a “major breakthrough” and that now there is “finally an opportunity to ease the immense suffering of the people of Gaza who have endured untold horrors”.

Palestinians receive food parcels after aid trucks entered from the Karem Abu Salem crossing, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

Ireland views the Palestinian issue with sympathy due its own historic struggle for independence.

The Dublin government recognised Palestine in May last year, alongside Spain and Norway – defying most other EU countries. It has laid out plans for a trade ban with Israel, which has been met with resistance from EU allies.

Referring to the release of hostages on Monday, he said on X: “No peace plan is perfect. Such a thing does not exist. We known that from our own complex history but we also know how even the most complex conflicts and wars can end if everyone commits to peace and political pathways.”

He said Ireland remains “ready to assist in an way we can”.

“We are already assisting through the provision of humanitarian aid to a starving people in Gaza. I have directed my officials to prepare for Ireland to do more in this area and to work closely with international partners and agencies on the ground to help in every way we can.”

Over all, Ireland has provided more than €95 million in support to the people of Palestine since January 2023, of which more than €83 million has been provided since October of that year.

This includes €20 million in core support to UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, this year, bringing Irish support to €58 million since 2023.

Mr Harris will also inform ministers that a consignment of 1,500 tents is being loaded by the International Organisation for Migration in Amman, Jordan for delivery to Gaza in the coming days.

This includes 750 tents from Ireland’s humanitarian stocks and 750 from the EU.