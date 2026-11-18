Kuwait is keen to team up with UK universities as it seeks to expand its education sector and to build the capacity of its young people.

Bader Al Munayekh, the kingdom's ambassador to London, said the UK was a top destination for Kuwaiti students and discussions were under way to open two new branches of British universities in Kuwait.

The two unnamed but “prestigious” British universities would focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (Stem) subjects, he said.

The move would follow Abdullah Al Salem University’s recent partnership with King’s College London’s to support a newly opened medical school in Kuwait City.

The College of Medicine and Health Sciences will draw on expertise from King's college in medicine and health science curriculum development, to deliver medical degrees and bio-science masters.

About 11,200 Kuwaitis were studying in the UK this year, more than the US or other destinations, Mr Al Munayekh said. About 70 per cent of Kuwait's population is under 30 years old.

King's College London has teamed up with Abdullah Al Salem University to support a newly opened medical school in Kuwait City. Getty Show caption: King's College London has teamed up with Abdullah Al Salem U…

Sabah Al Salem University City, or Kuwait University, which was inaugurated in 2021, has expanded its capacity to 40,000 students.

The moves are part of a push by Kuwait to bring more overseas investment into the country, following a series of legal reforms and the development of three special economic zones.

“One of our pillars is to increase the number of partnerships in research and technological development with prestigious schools in the UK,” Mr Al Munayekh said.

Kuwait has now integrated common law into its judicial system, which will make it easier for businesses seeking to move into the country, said Sheikh Abdullah Al Sabah, assistant general manager for investment operations at the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA).

Tendering laws have also changed to allow smaller vendors and speed up processes by up to 60 days, he added.

Sheikh Abdullah Al Sabah, assistant general manager for investment operations at the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority, says legal reforms have improved the ease of doing business in Kuwait. Lemma Shehadi / The National Show caption: Sheikh Abdullah Al Sabah, assistant general manager for inve…

Speaking at the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Abdullah said Kuwaitis had a “loyalty” towards British brands and companies, due to the historical trade relations between both countries that date back to the establishment of the East India Company in Kuwait in 1821.

“Kuwaitis are very loyal to British companies, whether it is the education system, products, services. They know the quality. Once they see you over there, you will see a lot of people doing business,” he said.

But investment between the two countries had so far been one-sided. “We see a lot of Kuwaiti investment in the UK, but we don’t see anything [from British businesses in Kuwait],” he said.

“British businesses are looking for a direct product. They don’t want to bother themselves to be in the country for five or seven years to get a contract. Right now, we are customising that,” he said.