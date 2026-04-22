Second French soldier dies after Hezbollah attack in southern Lebanon

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French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said that a second French soldier had died as a result of a shoot-out over the weekend in southern Lebanon between a UN mission patrolling the area and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

"Corporal Anicet Girardin of the 132nd Cynotechnical Infantry Regiment of Suippes, repatriated yesterday from Lebanon where he had been seriously wounded by Hezbollah fighters, died this morning from his injuries," Mr Macron wrote on X.

Another soldier, Warrant Officer Florian Montorio, was previously reported by the French President to have died on Saturday, in a shooting incident attributed by Mr Macron to Hezbollah members.

Corporal Anicet Girardin died of his wounds sustained in Lebanon after he was repatriated to France. AFP Info

Two other French soldiers were wounded in the incident, including one who sustained serious injuries.

There are more than 600 French peacekeepers posted as part of the Unifil mission that includes 7,500 personnel from 47 contributing countries.

Speaking alongside Mr Macron in Paris on Tuesday, Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said that he was personally following the investigation into the incident "day by day". Mr Macron stressed he wanted swift results and perpetrators to be imprisoned.

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Yet Mr Salam cautioned that "conditions on the ground were not easy" and that he could not predict whether it would take "48 hours or one week."

French sources previously told Le Monde that Saturday's incident happened when a French contingent team attempted to remove a roadside bomb despite a group of Lebanese men, affiliated to Hezbollah, telling them to stop. The source said that there had been no prior decision from Hezbollah's central command to attack French soldiers.

The Unifil mission is scheduled to withdraw from Lebanon after 48 years in the country, after the US vetoed the renewal of its mandate last summer. France, which has historic ties to Lebanon as a former mandatory power, has been working on alternative scenarios.

"France is also ready to maintain its commitment on the ground after the scheduled departure of Unifil at the end of the year, alongside its most mobilized partners and within a framework that we will need to define together," Mr Macron said on Tuesday.

Unifil has been operating under increasing difficult conditions since the latest round of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. This started after the Iran-backed militia fired rockets at Israel days after the start of the wider Iran war. Israel has been working on establishing a buffer zone a few kilometres inside the Lebanese border.

Rubble and debris along the road at the site of a home destroyed by the Israeli army in the southern Lebanese village of Beit Lif, in the Bint Jbeil district. AFP Info

Three Indonesian peacekeepers were killed last month - two in a roadside bomb planted by Hezbollah and one as a consequence of an Israeli strike, according to Unifil's preliminary findings.

The Israeli army has also reportedly intimidated French and Italian soldiers by firing warning shots and also pointing their weapons at Unifil's chief of staff, Paul Sanzey, in incidents that have been criticised by Rome and Paris.