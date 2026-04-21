EU makes weakening Hezbollah a priority after plea from Lebanese PM

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Tuesday told European foreign ministers that a stronger Lebanese army is needed to weaken Hezbollah.

Mr Salam toured European capitals in a bid to shore up support for his country as a precarious ceasefire between Israel is still holding.

“Lebanon today needs its European partners more than ever,” Mr Salam wrote on X. Priorities include humanitarian aid and strengthening support for Lebanese security forces, he added. “The equation is clear: the stronger the Lebanese army, the weaker the illegitimate armed groups.”

Israel's wave of air strikes on Lebanon, particularly on April 8, when a ceasefire was agreed with Iran, have caused grave concern in Europe. A fragile 10-day ceasefire is set to expire on Sunday, as fears rise that a separate truce between Iran, the US and Israel will not be extended beyond Tuesday and war will return.

Kaja Kallas warned conflict in the Middle East could resume. EPA Info

“If fighting resumes tonight, it will come at a very large cost for all,” said Ms Kallas after the meeting with Mr Salam. She said the Lebanese Prime Minister had talked about his government's “efforts to lift the country out of Hezbollah's grip” and direct peace talks with Israel – a historic first between two countries that had not signed a peace agreement since the 1948 Arab-Israeli War.

“We also continue to support the Lebanese Armed Forces and work on a possible EU civilian mission,” Ms Kallas said. “The more we strengthen the Lebanese army, the weaker we make Hezbollah.”

French personnel serving with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon. AFP Info

Ahead of the meeting, the EU's commissioner for humanitarian affairs, Hadja Lahbib, said “the EU stands with Lebanon”. She added: “We are stepping up our humanitarian contribution, €100 million,” Ms Lahbib said. “It's time to see diplomacy in action. We need a political solution.

“No more war. No more bloodshed. No more schools, hospitals being targeted, and no more people fleeing their houses.”