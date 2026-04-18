'Everything points to Hezbollah' for French Unifil soldier killing, says Macron

A French soldier has been killed and three others wounded in an attack on a UN peacekeeping patrol in southern Lebanon, French President Emmanuel Macron announced, adding that "everything points to Hezbollah bearing the responsibility".

Mr Macron called on Lebanese authorities to arrest those responsible for the attack on the peacekeepers.

The Lebanese army said on Saturday UNIFIL patrol members were caught in a gunfire exchange with armed men in the area. It said several were wounded and one was killed.

The incident took place in the Ghandouriyeh area near Bint Jbeil, the Lebanese army said, adding that it "condemns" the attack. The army said it is investigating the circumstances and working to apprehend those involved, and stressed continued close coordination with UNIFIL during what it called a "delicate phase."

This is a developing story