George Clooney and Lebanese-born wife Amal become French citizens

The government in Paris says George Clooney, his Lebanese-born wife Amal and their twins Ella and Alexander have been awarded French citizenship.

The naturalisation of the Kentucky-born star of the 'Oceans' series of films and his family was announced in the Journal Officiel, where French government decrees are published.

The notice indicated that human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, who also holds Lebanese and British citizenship, was naturalised under her maiden name, Amal Alamuddin. It also noted that Clooney's middle name is Timothy.

The publication confirms an ambition Clooney alluded to early this month, when he praised French privacy laws that keep his family shielded from paparazzi.

"I love the French culture, your language, even if I'm still bad at it after 400 days of courses," the 64-year-old actor told RTL radio, speaking in English. "Here, they don't take photos of kids. There aren't any paparazzi hidden at the school gates. That's number one for us."

The glamorous couple own multiple properties in Europe. AFP

The family's decision is a "consequence of the Donald Trump presidency," wrote French daily newspaper Le Parisien, in reference to criticism by the US President of Clooney's concern over press freedom in the US earlier this year.

Mr Trump described Clooney as "a second-rate movie star and failed political pundit".

Yet Clooney, now a dual US-French citizen, has a long attachment to Europe that predates his 2014 marriage to Amal, who speaks fluent French.

Clooney owns an estate in Italy's picturesque Lake Como region, purchased in 2002, and he and his wife have also bought a historic manor in England.

Their property in southern France – a former wine estate called Domaine du Canadel, near the village of Brignoles – was bought in 2021.

They also own a New York apartment and a property in Kentucky, but have reportedly sold homes in Los Angeles and Mexico in the past decade.

The glamorous couple are parents to eight-year-old twins.

Clooney told RTL that their French home "is where we're happiest".

Clooney is also a director and producer, and has two Oscars to put on whichever mantlepiece suits: one for best supporting actor in Syriana (2006) and as producer on Argo (2012).

On top of his cinema pay cheques, he has raked in millions for celebrity endorsements, including for Nespresso, and received a windfall payout for selling his stake in a tequila brand.

Clooney is not the only Hollywood luminary to seek French citizenship: US director Jim Jarmusch on Friday told France Inter radio he plans to apply for nationality.

"I would like a place that will allow me to escape from the United States," he said, and added he was attracted to French culture.

