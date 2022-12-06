Harry and Meghan docuseries trailer appears to use unrelated paparazzi footage

The new trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan's coming Netflix docuseries appeared to use footage of the press filming events that are unrelated to the couple, to show how they were hounded by the paparazzi.

The “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” Harry & Meghan is set to make its debut on the streaming platform on Thursday.

The one-minute teaser was released on Monday and shows the couple attending public events and private, behind-the-scenes moments.

In one section of the footage, clips of paparazzi are paralleled alongside old footage of Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, being followed by the media.

Prince Harry says in a voiceover: “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy.

“I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

But one of the clips shown to illustrate his words appears to be actually of members of the press awaiting TV star Katie Price arriving outside Crawley Magistrates' Court.

Another part of the trailer shows photographers huddling around a car as Meghan says, referring to the royal household, “I realised they are never going to protect you."

The clip appears to be of Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen being photographed.

At another point in the teaser, Prince Harry says: “There’s a hierarchy of the family, you know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game” as a photo of the royal family at the Trooping the Colour in 2019 is shown, followed by snaps from photographers.

One of the images used shows a photographer on a balcony taking a picture of the couple walking with their son Archie down below.

But this picture appears to actually be of an accredited photographer during a royal rota event where Prince Harry and Meghan met Desmond Tutu in Cape Town.

Netflix confirmed volume one of the series will be launched on December 8 – exactly three months after the death of Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II – with the second to be released on December 15.

Billing it as a Netflix Global Event, the streaming giant has promised an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” over six episodes where Prince Harry and Meghan “share the other side of their high-profile love story”.

It said it was a “never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history”.

Netflix said the show “explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution”.

It features commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, according to Netflix, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press.

“The series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other,” it adds.

It is directed by two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Liz Garbus.

Prince Harry and Meghan signed lucrative deals, thought to be worth well over £100 million ($122m), with Netflix and Spotify after quitting the monarchy and moving to the US.

Netflix and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been approached for comment.

