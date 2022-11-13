'We share a bond,' Prince Harry tells bereaved military children

Prince Harry has told children who have lost their parents in the British Armed Forces that he shares a bond with them through losing his mother.

The Duke of Sussex wrote a letter to children who are members of Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity for bereaved British Forces children and young people for Remembrance Sunday.

“As many of us observe and reflect on Remembrance Sunday, I wanted to write to you and let you know you are all in my thoughts and heart today," he wrote in a letter dated November 13.

“We share a bond even without ever meeting one another, because we share in having lost a parent.

“I know first-hand the pain and grief that comes with loss and want you to know that you are not alone.

“While difficult feelings will come up today as we pay tribute to heroes like your mum or dad, I hope you can find comfort and strength in knowing that their love for you lives and shines on.

“Whenever you need a reminder of this, I encourage you to lean into your friends at Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

“One of the ways I’ve learnt to cope has been through community and talking about my grief, and I couldn’t be more grateful and relieved that you have amazing people walking beside you throughout your journey.

“We all know some days are harder than others, but together those days are made easier.

“Today and every day, I admire and respect all the men and women who have given their lives in service of us — especially those in your family.

“I am also incredibly proud of you for being the best example in remembering them.”

Prince Harry has a long-standing relationship with Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which was was set up by war widow Nikki Scott in 2010 after the death of her husband Cpl Lee Scott in Afghanistan in 2009.

She saw the devastating effects on their two young children and wanted to help others in the same situation.

“We are so grateful to Prince Harry for his continued support," Ms Scott said.

“Our members know that he truly understands what it’s like to grow up without a parent and it means so much to them to know his thoughts are with them.

“To receive his letter on Remembrance Sunday has given them a huge boost on a proud but difficult day.”

