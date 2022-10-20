Prince Harry: therapy 'opened my eyes' and helped me regain confidence

The UK's Prince Harry has spoken openly about his mental health, revealing he thought there was “only one way to live” until he started therapy.

The Duke of Sussex said he now has an understanding of his “value” and has regained confidence.

He shared his experience while speaking as chief impact officer at professional coaching and mental health firm BetterUp.

READ MORE How Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship with royals could now change

Prince Harry joined BetterUp’s chief executive Alexi Robichaux for an onstage chat at the inaugural Masters of Scale Summit in San Francisco.

The conference's website said it aimed to “immerse the most forward-thinking, fast-scaling business leaders in an environment designed to cultivate innovation, acceleration and co-elevation”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex through the years — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse following the state funeral service at Westminster Abbey in central London. AP

During a 20-minute discussion, Prince Harry and Mr Robichaux shared first-hand stories about personal transformation and how to bring positive behaviour change to an organisation at scale.

“The moment I started doing therapy, it opened my eyes,” Prince Harry said.

“I was moving through life thinking there was only one way to live and therapy burst that bubble.

“Then, when I found my way to coaching, the next bubble burst, and all of a sudden I realised that now I have perspective and a great understanding of my value.

“I regained confidence that I never thought I had.”

Prince William, Prince Harry and wives make joint appearance — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Britain's William, Prince of Wales, second left, his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, left, along with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, look at floral tributes as they walk outside Windsor Castle. Reuters

He said it was “exciting” to know the human potential of every person in the room and across the globe.

“But we’re also at a point where we actually need to unlock that potential. The only way we can do that is to individually grow ourselves, but also help the people we are responsible for grow as well,” he added.

“If you are going to scale your company, the only way I believe you can do that is to successfully scale yourself and scale your employees at the same time.”

Prince William and Prince Harry through the years — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Prince William and Prince Harry attend the opening of the Greenhouse Sports Centre in 2018 in London. Getty Images

Bill Gates, Arianna Huffington, Eric Schmidt and Tyler Perry were also listed as speakers at the event.

Masters of Scale launched in 2017 as a podcast hosted by Reid Hoffman.