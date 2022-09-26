Prince Harry reportedly wants to make 'refinements' to his upcoming autobiography

Prince Harry is seeking to make last-minute “refinements” to his autobiography because he fears some of it may not be well received after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The memoir, part of a three-title deal worth £36.8 million ($39.9m), is expected to be published within the next couple of months.

The Duke of Sussex is said to be worried that it may be seen as “insensitive” following the recent flood of support for the British monarchy.

But experts have questioned whether the changes may be too late for publisher Penguin Random House, which has already signed off the final draft.

According to reports in UK newspapers, the duke had been told to revise the manuscript because it was regarded as being “too touchy-feely,” with much of the material devoted to his mental health.

Another report claimed the publisher found the first draft variously “disappointing” and “too emotional”.

The Mail on Sunday and The Sun quoted one source as saying: “Harry has thrown a spanner in the works as he is desperate to get it refined in the light of the queen’s death, her funeral and his father Charles taking the throne.

“There may be things which might not look good if they come out so soon after the queen’s death and his dad becoming king.

“He wants sections changed. It’s not a total rewrite by any means. He desperately wants to make changes. But it might be too late.”

Speculation has emerged that the publisher may want the prince to include details about the aftermath of the queen’s death, when there were said to be tensions between himself and Prince William, who is now first in line to the throne.

Prince Harry was reportedly paid half of the £35m fee in advance for the three-title deal.

No date has been given yet for the release of the first book, which was ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize-winner JR Moehringer and finished this summer.

But the publisher is thought to want it in stores in the US before Thanksgiving in late November, to make the most of the Christmas market.

Penguin Random House has described the book as “a heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time”.